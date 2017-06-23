5 London Towers Being Evacuated over Fire Safety Fears
Five London tower blocks containing 800 homes were being immediately evacuated Friday due to fire safety concerns over their external cladding following the deadly Grenfell Tower inferno, the local authority said.
"Grenfell changes everything and I don't believe we can take any risks," Camden Council leader Georgia Gould told reporters, following urgent safety checks.
"It's happening immediately... we could not be sure that people could be safe."
