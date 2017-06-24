Jumblat Meets Lavrov, Says Safe Zones in Syria May Settle File of Refugees in Lebanon

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Moscow on Friday and said that the safe zones conducted by Russia in Syria may help Lebanon solve the issue of refugees, media reports said.

“It is possible that the success of creating safe zones will allow the return of some displaced people and Syrian refugees who currently live in our country, Jordan and Turkey. So, the problem of the Syrian refugees could be partially solved but a political solution for the crisis is necessary,” said Jumblat during his meeting with Lavrov, the first between the two men in two years.

Jumblat added that Lebanon appreciates Russia's efforts to support the country's stability and unity, as well as Moscow's efforts aimed at a political settlement in Syria.

For his part, Lavrov pointed out: “The situation in the Middle East has witnessed a lot of changes in the last phase, but stability is still far away.”

However, he pointed out to some positive signs in Lebanon including the impact of a political agreement between political parties which led to the election of President Michel Aoun and the designation of PM Saad Hariri. Lavrov was pleased with Lebanon's progress in restoring stability, reports said.

Russia and Iran, which back Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in the war, and Turkey, a supporter of rebel forces, signed an agreement on May 4 on setting up four safe zones.

The next round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana has been scheduled for July 4-5.

Moscow has spearheaded the Astana talks since the start of the year as it tries to turn its game-changing military intervention on the ground into a negotiated settlement.

The six-year Syrian conflict has killed more than 320,000 people and seen nearly two thirds of Syrians forced from their homes.

Many Syrians fled the war ravaging in their country and sought refuge in Lebanon which currently host more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees, a quarter of the country's population.