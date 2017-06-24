Hariri Denounces Terror Plot against Saudi Arabia's Mecca

Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemned on Saturday the terror attempt to target the Mecca Mosque in Saudi Arabia describing it as a “crime against Islam and Muslims.”

Hariri praised the Saudi security forces vigilance and ability to “thwart the operation and eliminate its branches distributed between Mecca and Jeddah.” He stressed that “Lebanon stands by Saudi Arabia in confronting terrorism.”

On the other hand, al-Mustaqbal Movement said the “aggression against Saudi Arabia is a blatant aggression against us in Lebanon and against the Arab and Islamic countries,” warning that “Iran could exploit terrorism to undermine the Saudi Arabia.”

On Friday, security forces in Saudi Arabia foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Security forces said the operation was planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and the third in Jeddah. The foiled attack was targeted at worshipers at the mosque, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television quoted security forces as saying.

The first operation was foiled in Mecca's Assila district, while the second was thwarted in Ajyad al-Masafi neighborhood.

A suicide bomber, who was hiding in a house in the Ajyad neighborhood, opened fire on security forces and refused to comply with calls to turn himself in. He later blew himself up after being encircled, wounding six foreign residents and five members of the security forces, the security spokesperson said.

Security forces arrested five suspects, including a woman, who are currently being interrogated.