Geagea Criticizes Nasrallah's Rhetoric, Says 'Campaign Against Gulf Unacceptable'

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea criticized Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Friday remarks about Gulf countries, and pointed out that the cabinet is the eligible authority to tackle Israel's threats against Lebanon as he assured that Lebanon's border will not be opened for foreign fighters.

Dubbing Nasrallah's speech as “escalatory”, Geagea said that any report about Israeli threats against Lebanon should have been discussed at a cabinet meeting.

“Right action requires that if there is information about an Israeli threat, it should have been presented to the cabinet,” said Geagea in an interview to Free Lebanon radio on Saturday.

The LF chief stressed that defending Lebanon from an Israeli aggression can't be waged through opening the border for foreign fighters.

“If we want to defend our country against an Israeli aggression we will not open the border and bring in thousands of foreign fighters. The Lebanese army and people will defend the land,” stressed Geagea.

The LF chief was replying to Nasrallah's remarks when he said that “hundreds of thousands of Arab and Muslim fighters would be ready to strike back against an Israeli attack."

Nasrallah also said that Israel does not intend to wage a war on Lebanon in the near future but warned that “tens of thousands” of foreign fighters could fight alongside the “axis of resistance” in any future conflict.

He said “Israel is refraining from waging wars on Lebanon and Gaza because it knows very well that such a move would be costly due to the resistance's capabilities.”

Geagea also criticized Nasrallah's rhetoric against gulf countries and said: “Nasrallah's campaign against Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries is unacceptable.

“These countries have done no harm to Lebanon. What has Saudi Arabia done for Lebanon? No one has the right to manipulate the interests of the Lebanese people.”

In his speech, Nasrallah launched a campaign against SA and said “the Saudi regime is too weak and impotent to be able to wage a war on Iran.” He also accused Saudi Arabia of trying to isolate Iran.

Turning to Nasrallah's remarks about Palestine, the LF leader said: “The Palestinian people have their own representative, authority and parties that speak on their behalf. Nasrallah may not place himself as their spokesman.”