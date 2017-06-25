Daryan in Eid Sermon: Muslims in Lebanon are with KSA under All Circumstances
Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan stressed Sunday that Lebanon's Muslims will support Saudi Arabia under all circumstances, as he strongly condemned what Riyadh has dubbed a foiled terrorist attempt to attack Mecca's Grand Mosque – Islam's holiest site.
“The security of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and the security of the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medina are a red line and we do not tolerate any attempt to undermine their security and stability,” said Daryan in his Eid al-Fitr sermon in Beirut.
“The attempt to target the Grand Mosque is not a normal crime and it is rather the mother of all crimes,” the mufti added.
“Muslims in Lebanon are with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through thick and thin and they are keen on its security the same as they are keen on their own security,” Daryan went on to say.
“We pray to God to protect KSA and its king, government, people and army,” he said.
Six foreign pilgrims and five security personnel were hurt Friday near Mecca's Grand Mosque when a suicide bomber blew himself up during a security raid.
The incident happened around the Grand Mosque, where hundreds of thousands of worshipers gathered for early afternoon prayers on the last Friday of this year's Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month.
Turning to Lebanon, Daryan said “any political system cannot have credibility without free and regular elections.”
And noting that “Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government is working seriously and honestly” for the sake of the country, the mufti called on authorities to address the proliferation of arms and to curb violent crime.
The State should “strike with an iron fist,” he said, urging it to “extend its authority across Lebanon.”
not always, because when KSA sides with Israel against the Lebanese people or when KSA finances intl terrorism or when KSA hands most of its wealth to Usa leaving its citizens unattended, Daryan has to denounce these acts and not to side with it...........
Daryan was speaking of Muslims not heretics.
Whom happens to be more than 42% of the Lebanese population.
I never knew that KSA sides with Israel against the Lebanese people. Thanks for telling me and for making things so clear that even a young man like me can easily understand. To me you are it!
The irani from southern iran says :"when KSA sides with Israel against the Lebanese people "
yeah, Saudi Arabia sided with Israel and rebuilt your villages, roads and hospitals. Saudi Arabia sided with Israel and deposited billions of US Dollars in the Lebanese central bank to shore up our currency during a war caused by your terrorist and criminal militia.
Moussawi reminded the Lebanese that in the year 2006, they “did not only face the Israeli enemy,” noting that Israel “was backed by the United States, Europe and Arab regimes topped by Saudi Arabia.”
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/231956-moussawi-resistance-like-israel-has-right-to-rally-its-allies