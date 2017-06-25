Daryan in Eid Sermon: Muslims in Lebanon are with KSA under All Circumstances

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan stressed Sunday that Lebanon's Muslims will support Saudi Arabia under all circumstances, as he strongly condemned what Riyadh has dubbed a foiled terrorist attempt to attack Mecca's Grand Mosque – Islam's holiest site.

“The security of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and the security of the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medina are a red line and we do not tolerate any attempt to undermine their security and stability,” said Daryan in his Eid al-Fitr sermon in Beirut.

“The attempt to target the Grand Mosque is not a normal crime and it is rather the mother of all crimes,” the mufti added.

“Muslims in Lebanon are with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through thick and thin and they are keen on its security the same as they are keen on their own security,” Daryan went on to say.

“We pray to God to protect KSA and its king, government, people and army,” he said.

Six foreign pilgrims and five security personnel were hurt Friday near Mecca's Grand Mosque when a suicide bomber blew himself up during a security raid.

The incident happened around the Grand Mosque, where hundreds of thousands of worshipers gathered for early afternoon prayers on the last Friday of this year's Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month.

Turning to Lebanon, Daryan said “any political system cannot have credibility without free and regular elections.”

And noting that “Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government is working seriously and honestly” for the sake of the country, the mufti called on authorities to address the proliferation of arms and to curb violent crime.

The State should “strike with an iron fist,” he said, urging it to “extend its authority across Lebanon.”