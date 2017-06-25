Aoun Hopes Eid Brings Peace to Levant, Prosperity to Lebanese

President Michel Aoun on Sunday extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Lebanese, hoping that they will be able to “achieve their aspirations.”

In a tweet on his personal account, Aoun also hoped Eid will “restore the safety and peace of our Levant.”

The president had sent cables of greetings to the leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries, wishing them prosperity, peace and progress.

He has also received greeting cables from a number of Arab and Muslim leaders.