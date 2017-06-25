Mobile version

Aoun Hopes Eid Brings Peace to Levant, Prosperity to Lebanese

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 June 2017, 13:25
President Michel Aoun on Sunday extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Lebanese, hoping that they will be able to “achieve their aspirations.”

In a tweet on his personal account, Aoun also hoped Eid will “restore the safety and peace of our Levant.”

The president had sent cables of greetings to the leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries, wishing them prosperity, peace and progress.

He has also received greeting cables from a number of Arab and Muslim leaders.

Thumb Puppet 25 June 2017, 13:34

I have the utmost respect for general aoun who is now president for many reasons, chief among them:

1) He is 'Made-in-Lebanon' president
2) Making the FPM the 3rd Shia Force in Lebanon

and

3) Hoping Eid Brings Peace to Levant, Prosperity to Lebanese

