Car Hits Muslims Celebrating Eid in UK, 6 Hurt

British police on Sunday said they arrested a woman after a car collided with pedestrians outside a Newcastle sports center where Muslims were celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Six people were injured and police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.

Northumbria Police said officers are trying to determine what happened outside Westgate Sports Center in the northern English city of Newcastle on Sunday morning. The ambulance service said three children and three adults were being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The police force said emergency services were at the scene and a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and is in police custody.

One man was killed last week when a van drove into a group of worshipers outside a mosque in north London.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said that they were contacted at 9.15am (0815 GMT) to say that a car had mounted the kerb outside Westgate Sports Center and hit a group of worshipers who had just attended Eid prayers.

Eyewitnesses said that one boy, aged around eight, "was really badly injured," according to the BBC.