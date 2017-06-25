Hariri Meets Saudi Crown Prince, Performs Eid Prayer with King

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Sunday in Jeddah with newly-appointed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Hariri congratulated the young crown prince on his new post and they discussed the Lebanese-Saudi relations and the situation in the region in general, Hariri's press office said.

The premier had earlier performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer in the morning alongside Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Mecca, in the presence of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, former Maldives president Mohammed Wahid and a large number of Saudi princes and officials as well as a large crowd of worshipers.

After the prayer, King Salman received Hariri for breakfast at the Safa Palace in Mecca, alongside Hadi, Wahid and a number of Saudi princes, scholars, ministers and senior officials.

In a video message marking Eid, Hariri extended greetings to Lebanese expats around the world and said the political parties have “approved a new electoral law and agreed to activate the government's work” so that “expats can return to Lebanon” and so that “the Lebanese can live in dignity in their country.”