Riachi Distances Govt. from Nasrallah Remarks, Hamadeh Laments Rhetoric

Information Minister Melhem Riachi of the Lebanese Forces has stressed that the latest anti-Saudi remarks by Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah do not reflect the official stance of the Lebanese government.

“This is not the government's stance and certainly not the LF's stance. We do not accept any dispute with the Saudi brothers and we do not want to interfere in the affairs of the Arab countries, the same as we don't accept the interference of others in our affairs,” Riachi said in remarks published by the Saudi-owned newspaper al-Hayat.

Lebanon should “dissociate itself from conflicts,” he emphasized.

Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh of MP Walid Jumblat's Democratic Gathering meanwhile noted that Nasrallah's rhetoric “does not contribute to pacifying the political atmosphere or boosting the economic atmosphere in the relations with the Arab Gulf countries.”

“It is like we are shooting ourselves in the foot,” he added.