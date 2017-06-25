Moussawi: Resistance, Like Israel, Has Right to Rally Its Allies

Outspoken Hizbullah MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi on Sunday defended the latest anti-Israel remarks by Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressing that Hizbullah has the right to invite its allies to take part in any future war with Israel.

“The allies of the Zionist entity and the U.S. administration do not find any harm in going beyond their geographic and political borders and their sovereign rights to unite together in a 70-nation coalition aimed at waging aggression against Syria, while over 30 nations have come together in order to wage aggression against Yemen,” Moussawi said.

“Thus it is normal for us, the resistance factions in this region, to confront the anti-resistance axis,” the Hizbullah lawmaker emphasized.

“How can some parties raise their voice and ask about the resistance's right to rally its allies in a confrontation that our enemy has rallied all its allies in it. In Iraq, there is an alliance targeting its sovereignty and in Syria there is an alliance that has targeted this resisting nation, so it is normal for us to respond to these alliances that comprise the U.S., Europe, the Zionist entity and the Saudi regime,” Moussawi added.

“The same as we fought in Syria together alongside the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, the popular Syrian forces and every Arab struggle fighter, we will fight together in Lebanon as a unified front and alliance should the enemy wage an aggression against Lebanon,” the MP warned.

He reminded the Lebanese that in the year 2006, they “did not only face the Israeli enemy,” noting that Israel “was backed by the United States, Europe and Arab regimes topped by Saudi Arabia.”

“The Britons opened their civilian airports for the transfer of the missiles and bombs that were fired on us, because Israel had consumed its arsenal of missiles on the tenth day of the war. Therefore, from day 10 to day 33 we were being bombed with ammunition and bombs coming directly from the U.S. arsenal and other paces,” Moussawi charged.

“We tell those who want to speak of Lebanon's sovereign rights that we are the people who are most eligible to speak of sovereign rights, especially that the American bases are violating the entire region and the Israeli warplanes are bombing in Yemen,” the MP added.

“We are not alone anymore. Should the Israelis begin the battle, we will clearly face it alongside all of our allies. Those who have any questions regarding sovereignty and its requirements must tell us why the U.S. military aircraft are landing in Lebanon on their way to the U.S. bases. Therefore, gone is the time when some can lecture us with slogans that they themselves had violated when they sought the enemy's help to alter the situation in Lebanon in 1982,” Moussawi went on to say, in an apparent jab at Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

“We were the ones resisting the enemy,” the MP added.

On Friday, Nasrallah had warned Israel against attacking Lebanon or Syria, saying "hundreds of thousands" of Arab and Muslim fighters would be ready to strike back.

"The Israeli enemy should know that if it launches an attack on Syria or Lebanon, it's unknown whether the fighting will stay just between Lebanon and Israel, or Syria and Israel," Nasrallah said.

"I'm not saying countries would intervene directly -- but it would open the door for hundreds of thousands of fighters from all around the Arab and Islamic world to participate in this fight -- from Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan," he added.

Hizbullah fighters from Lebanon, and others from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are battling alongside regime forces in Syria to defend the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

The powerful Lebanese, Iran-backed group and Israel have fought many battles including a devastating 34-day war in 2006 that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mainly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Border skirmishes have broken out occasionally since then, and Nasrallah on Friday said any future confrontation would be "very costly for Israel."

Tensions were rising this week along the frontier, with Israel accusing Hizbullah of expanding observation posts to conduct reconnaissance missions across the border.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, denounced the "dangerous provocation" and sent a letter of protest to the Security Council.

And the head of Israel's air force said it would have "unimaginable" military power at hand in any future conflict with Hizbullah.

"What the air force was able to do quantitatively in the... Lebanon war over the course of 34 days we can do today in 48-60 hours," Major General Amir Eshel said on Wednesday.