Israel Hits Syria Army after Errant Fire Lands in Golan for 2nd Day

Israel launched airstrikes on Syrian army posts in Quneitra after several projectiles fired from Syria landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for a second consecutive day.

The Israeli army said the projectiles landed in an open area and there were no injuries. It said they were the result of "errant" fire.

The Israeli army had on Saturday carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria in response to similar fire.

Israel has largely stayed out of the fighting during the six-year civil war in neighboring Syria.

But it has carried out a number of strikes in response to errant fire spilling over into the Israeli side of the Golan. It also is believed to have carried out airstrikes on suspected weapons shipments to its archenemy Hizbullah, whose fighters are backing Syrian forces.