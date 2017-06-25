Israel Hits Syria Army after Errant Fire Lands in Golan for 2nd Day
Israel launched airstrikes on Syrian army posts in Quneitra after several projectiles fired from Syria landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for a second consecutive day.
The Israeli army said the projectiles landed in an open area and there were no injuries. It said they were the result of "errant" fire.
The Israeli army had on Saturday carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria in response to similar fire.
Israel has largely stayed out of the fighting during the six-year civil war in neighboring Syria.
But it has carried out a number of strikes in response to errant fire spilling over into the Israeli side of the Golan. It also is believed to have carried out airstrikes on suspected weapons shipments to its archenemy Hizbullah, whose fighters are backing Syrian forces.
Good, don't forget to bomb Hizbalot convoys.... send the mushricks to their imaginaryValhalla..
An attempt by your idol netanyahu to boost the morale of the terrorists after their israel-backed offensive failed miserably yesterday
ya sharmout ibn shi3a sharmouta, stay away from SOS, I am warning you. SOS has a big dick and you will choke on it. Just ask your other aliases: mowaten the cunt and flame zabri, and roro ibnil whoro. They all choked to death while sucking his dick. They could not even send an SOS to save themselves from the wrath of his dick.
lol @ new world order ;)))
rotflmao N.W.O!
Meanwhile.
https://youtu.be/m58-kXv3Wp4?t=2s
Hahahaha Mystick, these are your unstoppable fighters? They sound like the Ewoks!
https://youtu.be/wmdEg3T8IOM
Good to see you support and cheer your Jew masters, you salafi.
So it's true, Yazid and Ibn Taymiyah were bought by the Jews.
The Jews aren't my masters, I laud their actions against Bashar and Hizbalot just like I lauded Daesh when they executed 5 Hizbalot terrorists.
Anyone attacking them deserves a praise, even if he's my enemy.
Please keep killing each other , I still have lots of pop corn and potato chips to watch you on TV, lmao!
Is Yazid the guy who fucked your hussain? excuse my lack of knowledge on your cuntish religion but if that is the case then YAZID is my hero.
Here are videos of the strikes carried out June 24th, 2017:)
IDF video showing Israeli airstrikes in Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8I2nxcsmio
hi justin, justice, ex-fpm & co.
yes, the terrorist cheerleaders were having an orgasm yesterday, only to find out their AQ-led offensive backed by israel named "road to damascus" (rofl) failed miserably.
great detective work considering you are posting from an airport.... mowaten.flame.roar, now buzz off.
Only a mentally disturbed person like yourself would take the time to create multiple accounts and mass upvote/downvote comments on a public forum. You and your little online group of friends here are the equivalent of the Israeli hasbara. You're desperate to try to influence the public opinion of the readers, so you resort to slimy tricks to get your point across
ya shi3i manyouk enit
you are butting heads with the Great Liberty??????? you don't even reach his balls. It's ok though, you can suck them.
@s.o.s
I think its best for your mental health (what little is left of it) to come to the realization that your dreams of a sunni, fascist caliphate are dead and buried... the sooner you realize your sect isnt better than the others, the better the chances are for your mental stability.. you already display acute signs of dementia and schizophrenia.
Today Qatar, tomorrow who knows... and you will be left all alone, old, wrinkled, demented, screaming at Iran....
Strikingly Original
Bold, and Hilarious
Always going where no one else dares
@pajama.goy1
What can one say, another E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T comment. I particularly enjoyed the part where you said " and you will be left all alone, old, wrinkled, demented, screaming at Iran.... "
Thank you for making this forum lovely, lively and vibrant.
Still laughing since January 2015 when you said the $3 billion Saudi grant was only to teach our soldiers the French language.
Thank you
Yours Sincerely
@CFTC
Dude, you really need glasses or maybe need to learn reading.
I don't give a damn about who attacks whom in U.K., USA, Canada or wherever. It's none of my darn business. I care about the Middle East , even more about my country Lebanon. Was it a Christian, a Druze or Sunni who attacked Israel in 2006 who lashed out at all of us in retaliation? No, it was a shia Iranian terrorist militia. Was it a different sect that put a gun at my uncle head, a Lebanese general on May 7? Was it not a shia 3ameel of Bashar who blew up our people? Was it not a group of Shias who attacked my cousin's house and started shooting with their rifles on the house as I was inside? Your people are utter filth, and no some labeled as Sunni are no better I.e Daesh, the MB they are Hizbalot's equals and we curse them equally.
.
And speaking of mental health problems, anyone living to become a "shaheed" for Bashar, Khamenei, Nusralot or dead Hussein or Zaynab is the sickest you can become. And the sick people are the ones sponsoring some of your sick little friends with a multitude of accounts here on Naharnet.
@s.o.s
You and your little online friends in here (some of which operate multiple accounts) need to understand that your sect isnt any better than the one youre attacking daily. In fact, to an outside observer like myself who is thousands of miles away from that hellhole of a region, yours is even worse. You cant convince a 9/11 victim it was a Shia that did it. Nor the victim of an attack in London, Manchester, Belgium or any other civilized nation. People here are informed, your little propaganda-spouting circle has the value of the dirt under a gypsy's nail outside this website. In short, to any person with an idea about whats going on, you are nothing but a desperate clown
Syrian singer Assala Nasri was arrested minutes ago in our airport. The airport security agents planted evidence because she's reknown for being against Bashar the tyrant.
So she is arrested for fake possession of drugs. She's obviously as clean as one can be...