MP Aoun Says Washington's 'Problem' with Hizbullah, Not Lebanon

MP Alain Aoun of the Change and Reform bloc has reassured that the U.S. administration does not intend to “target Lebanon,” and that Washington's “problem” is only with Hizbullah.

“We did not sense from the U.S. administration any intention to target Lebanon as a country and institutions, but rather that the problem is with Hizbullah for political reasons,” said Aoun, who has visited Washington with several MPs to explore the extent of the sanctions that the U.S. intends to impose on Hizbullah.

“To the contrary, they are still committed to the best relations between the two countries and to supporting the Lebanese army,” the MP added, in remarks to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.