Mustaqbal-LF 'Coordination' Expected in Upcoming Period

Al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Lebanese Forces are expected to “boost their coordination” in the upcoming period, a media report said on Monday.

“Mustaqbal parliamentary sources have expressed their deep satisfaction with the atmosphere of the meeting that was held between Prime Minister Saad Hariri and LF leader Samir Geagea,” Kuwait's al-Seyassah newspaper reported.

The meeting's outcome will “boost coordination” between the two parties “for the implementation of the Baabda document, especially amid the pressures that the Lebanese are facing,” the sources told the newspaper, referring to the recent Hariri-Geagea meeting and the Baabda talks that were hosted by President Michel Aoun.

“The upcoming period will be economic and social par excellence, seeing as PM Hariri is determined to implement the pending clauses of the ministerial Policy Statement and he is receiving full support from President Michel Aoun, the LF and the political components that are represented in Cabinet,” the sources added.