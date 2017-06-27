No Cabinet Session Wednesday as Political Activity Postponed to July

No Cabinet session is expected to be held this week and Eid al-Fitr's “political” vacation will be extended to the first of July, a media report said on Tuesday.

“The Cabinet will not convene tomorrow and political activity and major legislation work have been postponed until the first of July,” Kuwaiti daily al-Anbaa quoted governmental sources as saying.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement sources had announced in remarks published Monday that the upcoming period will be “economic and social par excellence, seeing as Prime Minister Saad Hariri is determined to implement the pending clauses of the ministerial Policy Statement.”

“He is receiving full support from President Michel Aoun, the Lebanese Forces and the political components that are represented in Cabinet,” the sources added.