Hasbani Expects Efforts to Hold Polls before Declared May Date

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani has announced that the upcoming period will witness “vigorous efforts to hold the elections before the declared May date.”

“The government's top priority for the upcoming period will be to prepare for the parliamentary elections,” Hasbani told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Tuesday.

“The Cabinet is capable of achieving that, although the issue is mainly linked to the technical and logistical readiness of the Interior Ministry,” the deputy PM added.

“We are keen on ensuring that the preparations will be conducted in a manner that is both quick and unflawed,” Hasbani went on to say.

The parliament has ratified a new electoral law based on proportional representation and 15 districts after months of political wrangling. It has also extended its own term until May 20, 2018 and the elections are expected to be held on May 6, 2018.

The May polls will be the first parliamentary elections in nine years. A political stalemate had pushed the country's political forces to extend parliament's term twice since the last elections in 2009.