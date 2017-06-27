Kremlin Slams U.S. 'Threats' against Assad
Russia on Tuesday denounced U.S. "threats" against the Syrian regime after the White House said leader Bashar al-Assad may be preparing another chemical attack and would face a "heavy price."
"We consider such threats against the Syrian leadership to be unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Moscow, which backs Assad militarily, has consistently rejected accusations that Damascus was behind a deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria in April.
Washington sparked Russian ire by launching a retaliatory cruise missile strike over the alleged attack, in the American's first direct military action against regime forces in Syria.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Monday said in a statement that the U.S. "has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians."
"If... Mr Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price," the statement said.
The two-paragraph communique did not offer any evidence justifying the sternly worded warning.
thanks Russia for being there to halt this warmonger pretensions in declaring war on a sovereign state which is fighting the intl terrorrism, terrorists created by this warmonger and financed by the wahabi state.
It isn't a threat, it's a cautionary remark. Vlad can't even tell the difference now? he should stop harassing the free russian people represented by Navalny.
the US sees into the future of its own actions lol. they plan a chemical crime and they use their media to blame it preemptively on the boogey man of the moment, like assad or kim yung un.
Its an interesting game the US is playing. Anyway, the US hasnt won a war in decades. They've been in Afghanistan for 16 years now, and there still isnt an end in sight. Children that were born when the US invaded are close to being adults now.
The US thinks that killing a high profile target is equivalent to a victory, when in fact that leader or commander is replaced within days.
Anyway the US wont stop meddling in Syria until its proxies are militarily defeated and all the doors are closed shut. Saudi Arabia is still pushing hard for regime change, even more so now that the child prince will soon be king
For those supporting one side or another let us remind them of what this whole war is about…
2009: Bashar makes a speech to sell syria as the regional platform to make oil transit through ensuring syria profits on passing rights. He goes to sell his idea in various countries in the region. turkey saudi iran qatar…
2009: Qatar announces its will to build a pipeline going through syria and turkey to europe but at the same period comes the iranian islamic gas pipeline crossing irak and going through syria directly to the mediterranean coast= oil goes to europe without going through turkey
july 2011: Iran strikes a deal with syria to let its pipeline cross syria to sell its oil to Europe without going through turkey. coincidence? opposing groups to bashar get more weapons and funds…
2013: a Russian gas company gets a deal to drill off the coast of lattakieh ….
and in 2015: oil discovery in the golan heights… drills have started: are the resources huge or not? if consequent it would mean war worsening in the region….
so those believing naively that it is just about islamic terrorism are just contributing to make oligarchs richer through these oil projects as they do not care about the syrian people, it is all about oil....
I'd say the reasons for war is 1. Israel (Syria being a transit point for weapons to Hezb) and 2. the gas pipeline. Bashar signed an agreement with Iran and Iraq for a gas pipeline, turning down the Qatari offer (Qatar - KSA - Syria - Turkey - Europe). Its precisely this reason that Qatar KSA & Turkey were the most ardent opponents of Bashar, and the biggest backers of the opposition
A gas pipeline from Qatar to Europe would also strip Russia of its only leverage over Europe, which is gas, Russia being the main supplier. That's also one of the reasons Russia got involved in Syria. Anyway its safe to say that even though people had legitimate demands at the very beginning, it was clear where all was headed. Money started pouring in from the outside, filling the pockets of regime officials who defected and ... the rest is history
Don't get me wrong, Bashar also made big mistakes in the beginning and maybe this war couldve been averted somehow
the difference is that russia has permission to drill in syria while israhell does not.
