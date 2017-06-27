Aoun Urges Unity among 'Various Sects of Arab Levant'
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday called for unity among the religious communities of the Middle East.
Aoun voiced his remarks during a meeting at the Baabda Palace with the newly-elected Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch, Youssef I Absi, who visited the president at the head of a delegation.
“We call for solidarity and unity among the various sects in the Arab Levant to confront the challenges that are lashing its countries and socities,” Aoun said.
These challenges “do not differentiate between the sons and sects of these societies,” the president pointed out.
There has never been problems between sects, the problems come from the leaders and brainwashers. Until 1979, for example the Lebanese shia were the simplest and most honest people in the country' now they are simply the worst because their souls have been corrupt by a foreign ideology. They became thugs, backstabbers, of course terrorists, and fake (taqiyyism ideology and way of live not present before).