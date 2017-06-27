Mobile version

Aoun Urges Unity among 'Various Sects of Arab Levant'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 June 2017, 15:04
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday called for unity among the religious communities of the Middle East.

Aoun voiced his remarks during a meeting at the Baabda Palace with the newly-elected Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch, Youssef I Absi, who visited the president at the head of a delegation.

“We call for solidarity and unity among the various sects in the Arab Levant to confront the challenges that are lashing its countries and socities,” Aoun said.

These challenges “do not differentiate between the sons and sects of these societies,” the president pointed out.

Lebanon
