Geagea Holds Talks with Jordanian Public Works Minister

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Tuesday held talks in Maarab with Jordanian Public Works and Housing Minister Sami Halaseh.

An LF statement said talks tackled “the general political situations in Lebanon and the region.”

“The Jordanian guest said the visit is part of the cordial communication and the special bilateral ties between Lebanon and Jordan, denying that he was carrying any message from the Jordanian king to the LF leader,” the statement said.

Halaseh also noted that he was visiting in “his private capacity.”

The meeting was also attended by the LF officer for the Gulf region Fadi Salameh and the businessman Fadi Sfeir.