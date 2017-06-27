U.S. Suspects Chemical Weapons 'Activity' at Syria Base Used in April Attack
The U.S. warning that Syria may be preparing another chemical weapons attack was based on suspect activity at the launch site of the regime's apparent chemical strike in April, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
"We have seen activity at Shayrat airfield... that indicated preparations for possible use of chemical weapons," said Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis.
"This involved a specific aircraft, a specific hangar -- both of which we know to be associated with chemical weapon use."
The White House late Monday said the preparations were similar to those undertaken by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ahead of an apparent chemical attack on a rebel-held town in April.
Days after that strike, Washington launched a cruise missile strike on the airfield in retaliation -- the first direct U.S. attack on the Syrian regime and President Donald Trump's most dramatic military action since he took power in January.
The White House warned Assad that he would pay a "heavy price" if his regime went ahead with another chemical weapons attack, which "would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children."
Russia, which has supported the Syrian regime since 2015 with air strikes against what it says are Islamist extremists, voiced anger at the tough rhetoric.
"We consider such threats against the Syrian leadership to be unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Moscow has consistently rejected accusations that Damascus was behind the April attack.
I forgot to add.. unless they got this data from the same source that told Sayyed Hassan Nassrallah (PBUH-SWT-SAW-CCR) that Israel is bombing Yemen, then it's not an obvious lie.
BTW have you guys noticed that I only pop up when there is something related to Syria, strange phenomena I say.
yes we noticed you only comment on events related to Syria, Iran or Yemen or anything related to shia in general. We also noticed you are not interested in Lebanese politics at all. We also noticed you are an iranian paid heretic.
Anonymous activist sources revealed that "gigahabil" is an unemployed shia Pakistani (real name: Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najafi), living in his parent's basement in Birmingham, who earns his pocket money from the Iranian state by spreading fake news on irrelevant websites.
another WMD but this time in Syria, that fabrication in Iraq by the CIA that finally turned against them.... even donkey doesn't stumble with the same stone twice.
are you denying the shia heretics of Iraq supplied the 'fabricated' evidence to the CIA about Saddam's WMD?
shia this and shia that....inferiority complex toward shias, no?
thank you southern for setting an example for all of us to follow in pointing out that sectarian slurs such as saudi wahabi sunni takfiri should never be used on the forum because it means you have an inferiority complex.
Keep posting.....
i use ideologies but not sects, because i give damn about sects and about you... try to be less illiterate next time.
Hahaha Southern keeps shooting himself in the foot. What a douche!
I have yet to see any conclusive evidence that the regime carried out the chemical attack in April or that there were chemical stockpiles stored at this particular airbase. I have yet to see an impartial and thorough investigation. Are we supposed to take US govt's word on it? Let me have my doubt that a country which has toppled dozens of governments using both overt and covert means is interested in disseminating truth and not in spreading empty propaganda to further its agenda
I have yet to see any conclusive evidence you are nothing but an iranian shia paid mouthpiece.
As to evidence of assad's chemical attacks, nothing is going to convince you. You were born blind and all you can see through your shia fucked up eyes is hatred.
Great argument pajama.goy1. I tell you what, I'll lend you my time machine so you can go to that day in April and bring conclusive evidence that no chemical attack happened and that all the NGO, UN, USA, claims are CIA lies, under one condition. You take all your family members with you to witness the non existing attack. And Babies, all the babies in the family you take them too. The more babies the merrier. I will even stock time machine with supplies to last you all for the whole month of April so you can thoroughly investigate. And one gas mask for you just in case. I will also have for you a vial of Dr. Griffin's invisible formula so you can go around unnoticed and pajamaless. You come back and tell us all about the fake chemical attack and how you came back all alone because the rest of your family enjoyed Khan Sheikhoun so much they decided to stray there, especially the babies, they enjoyed the clean fresh air.
The regime, Hezbollah, Iran and Russia claimed that the US orchestrated the Apr Chemical attack with the Syrian rebels to provide the pretext to open the door for American attacks against Assad. They also predicted further Syrian rebel chemical attacks on themselves as a ploy to more US attacks against regime. Their are wrong since no chemical attacks occurred after the Apr Chemical Attack.
US, West, Syrian Rebels claimed that Assad ordered the Apr Chemical Attack. The US also stated that threatening Assad with retaliation should deter Assad from ordering further chemical attacks - they are so far correct - As No chemical attacks has happened since Apr.
IF another chemical attack happens then you can be sure it's a false flag. Unless you truly believe that Assad is stupid enough to go ahead and do exact what the Americans are "predicting", thus having his assets bombed just because
Yes Bashar is that much stupid. He believes he's some kind of God with all the rights and will disobey his Russian master as he's done it before. Perfect definition of a sick person.
The US has carried out several attacks against Assad and Assad allies since Apr - without the need for any "false flags" chemical attacks. Hence your Assad regime whole argument of US using "false flag" chemical attacks to carry out attacks against Assad forces (or Assad allies) is totally false.
The fact that the US has carried out retaliation against Assad for Apr Chemical Attack and that US warnings to Assad of retaliation if he does carry out any further chemical attacks seem to have successfully deterred him from doing so- gives greater credence to US claims.
There won't be another Chemical Attack. US just warned Assad - that this time US is watching you closely and recording every move your forces make. If you do carry out a chemical attack - we will be showing the world a continuous video footage of how your planes got loaded with chemical weapons, took off from your airbase, dropped their chemical bombs and returned to base.
I think Assad got the message and he probably cancelled his order. There won't be a chemical attack.
They attacked because they were getting closer to an Tanf where there is US personnel. I am not aware of any attacks besides an Tanf and the April "chemical attack". Perhaps you can elaborate
Isseh Isseh L7as Kisseh
I think pajama goy1 is a girl, whilst pajama boy was a boy.
So shia-shik, you could technically put the 'eh' at the end of the licking verb.
Isseh Isseh L7aseh Kisseh
better now?
It was Assad Hezbollah Iran and Russia who claimed that US were carrying false flags to carry out offensive attacks against Assad. Now - when you confirm that US has only been carrying out strikes against Assad forces only on self defense basis - you just confirmed that they- Assad Iran Hezbollah and Russia - were all lying when they claimed US has grand nefarious offensive schemes planned against Assad regime and claimed that US will be using several false flag chemical attacks to put their Anti-Assad scheme in motion.
As you said- none of that happened - US only struck in self defense. And US Secretary of defense just stated US interest in only fighting ISIS and self defense.
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/232036-u-s-wants-to-steer-clear-of-syrian-civil-war-says-mattis
So much better! If I were you, I'd consider ©opyrighting it!
Because houthians are thieves, so many times Southern blab stole my 1 liners!
@detox
Fact is, the US, pushed by Saudi Arabia mainly (and Israel secondly), is looking for regime change and they will keep looking for ways to accomplish that goal. There is absolutely no reason for Assad to use chemical weapons now that it looks like the war is going in his camp's favor (and it has been this way for a while).
The only reason I see for US launching attacks is either for domestic considerations, where Trump is facing extremely low ratings, or to please the GCC/Israel.
And Don't treat the US like some monolithic entity. There are different branches in the US govt which at times are against on another i.e. CIA and the Pentagon. So while Mattis said what he said, that is just the policy of who he is representing (the Department of Defense), its not the official policy of the entire US govt.