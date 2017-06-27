U.S. Stocks Dip, Google-Parent Alphabet Falls

Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday, with Google-parent Alphabet retreating after the EU imposed a massive antitrust fine, and as uncertainty about President Donald Trump's policy agenda clouded the outlook.

Shares of Alphabet lost 0.9 percent after the EU hit the search engine with a 2.4-billion-euro fine for illegally favoring its own shopping service in its results. Google said it is considering an appeal.

In Washington, the fate of the Trump-backed Senate health care bill looked dicey after a non-partisan report said it would cause 22 million more Americans to lose their insurance by 2026.

The proposal is considered an important component of Trump's agenda, since it includes a large tax cut that investors crave.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 21,382.89, down 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 2,433.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 0.4 percent to 6,223.35.

Sprint jumped 4.5 percent following reports it is in talks with cable giants Comcast and Charter Communications on a venture that would allow the cable companies sell services on Sprint's wireless network.

Comcast lost 0.7 percent. Sprint rivals in telecom were lower, with Verizon down 1.7 percent, AT&T 1.0 percent and T-Mobile U.S. 3.1 percent.