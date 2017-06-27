Murray Suffers Wimbledon Injury Scare

Andy Murray has suffered an injury scare ahead of Wimbledon as the world number one pulled out of an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club due to a sore hip. Murray had scheduled two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic event following his shock first round exit against Australian world number 90 Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club last week. The 30-year-old Scot had been due to face Lucas Pouille, but his management announced on Tuesday that he would not take to the court because his hip was "a bit sore". The decision was described as a precaution, with Murray still planning to play the second match against an as-yet-unnamed opponent in west London on Friday.