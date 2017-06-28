Franjieh Affirms Openness to All Sides

Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Franjieh highlighted on Wednesday his openness to all sides and stressed that if he receives a second invitation from President Michel Aoun to the Baabda Palace, he will certainly meet it.

"We are open to everyone. This was the spirit of Baabda meeting when we met the invitation of the President. If we receive another invitation, we shall meet it as well," said Franjieh addressing a delegation of Marada employees at Casino du Liban.

Aoun invited Franjieh and ten other leaders to take part in a consultative meeting at Baabda Palace earlier in June.

Aoun-Franjieh meeting was the first since Aoun's election. Franjieh had boycotted the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier as well as the latest presidential iftar banquet.

Ties between the former allies were strained after Prime Minister Saad Hariri nominated Franjieh for the presidency before eventually switching his endorsement to Aoun.

Regarding the upcoming legislative polls, Franjieh called for a "detailed review" of the preferential vote "for the sake of the allies."