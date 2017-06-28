Johnson Welcomes Salameh's Appointment as New UN Libya Envoy

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed on Wednesday the appointment of Lebanese ex-culture minister Ghassan Salameh as Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya.

“I welcome the appointment of Ghassan Salamh to the role of Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (SRSG) for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Salamh brings a wealth of experience from three decades in public service and academia, specializing in international relations and conflict resolution,” said Johnson.

“I would like to thank Martin Kobler for his hard work and dedication in the role of SRSG since November 2015, working tirelessly towards a better future for all Libyans,” he added.

“The UK is at the forefront of international efforts to help bring the peace, stability and security that all Libyans deserve, which can only be achieved through an inclusive political deal within the framework of the Libyan Political Agreement. Salameh and his UN team will be central in achieving progress and I call on all Libyans and members of the international community to continue their full support for this important work,” Johsnon concluded.