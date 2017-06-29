Lebanon Dam Planned Atop Fault Line Stirs Fears

Lebanon Dam Planned Atop Fault Line Stirs Fearsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanon's government says a dam planned for a valley near Beirut is vital to tackle chronic water shortages, but the location on a seismic fault line has raised fears among residents.
"How can you build a dam in an earthquake zone? We don't even have houses that are earthquake-proof," said Amer Meshmushi, a resident of Bisri Valley, 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of Beirut.
He grew up hearing about the last major earthquake on the Roum fault, in 1956, which killed 135 people and damaged thousands of houses including his family home in Basaba village.
"My brother was still little, and they had to drag him out from under the rubble," the 50-year-old recalled his parents telling him as a child.
Lebanon's government and the World Bank say the Bisri dam is desperately needed to address water shortages afflicting greater Beirut's 1.6 million residents.
They insist the structure will be safe and say measures will be taken to mitigate seismic risks.
But Meshmushi's concerns are shared by local activists, including Raja Noujaim, head of the Association for the Protection of the Lebanese Heritage.
"When we look at the region's history and geography, we see that all of its valleys are the result of the fact that it is a seismic zone," he told AFP.
Activists say an earthquake could cause the dam to burst and that the structure and its reservoir would put pressure on the fault line and increase seismic activity.
- 'Wiping out farmers' -The World Bank and Lebanon's Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), a government agency that supervises major infrastructure projects, identified the valley as a prime location for a dam thanks to its abundant water, wide basin and proximity to Beirut.
In a report, the World Bank said a panel of four "internationally recognised experts" recruited by the CDR had reviewed safety studies, adding that the dam's design was "consistent with international best practice".
The World Bank told AFP that tests showed the dam had "a resistance to shocks above the one provoked by the 1956 earthquake," which measured a six on the Richter scale -- similar to the strength of the quakes that devastated central Italy last year.
Eli Mussali, the CDR engineer overseeing the project, said the dam could "withstand earthquakes up to eight on the Richter scale, which is a very high degree."
He also downplayed the possibility that the structure could provoke seismic activity, saying there was no evidence for such a phenomenon.
And he noted the country's largest dam, in the eastern region of Qaraoun, is situated atop the major Yammouneh fault line.
"It is geologically normal for faults to run between mountains, where rivers run and dams are built," he said.
At present, Lebanon stores just six percent of its water in reservoirs. Many people rely on illegally drilled wells that are increasingly over-exploited and produce water of dubious quality.
Construction of the Bisri dam is expected to begin later this year with a $617-million (544-million-euro) price tag, mostly covered by a World Bank loan.
It will take nine years to finish and will be the country's second-largest dam, with a capacity of 125 million cubic metres (4.4 billion cubic feet) in a reservoir covering 450 hectares (1,100 acres).
Land belonging to 15 villages will be gobbled up by the facility, including Meshmushi's fields.
"Does it serve Beirut's interests to wipe out farmers?" he asked.
"These lands are the source of our livelihoods. They allowed me and my brother to get an education."
- 'Where will we go?' -Bisri Valley is covered in a patchwork of farms growing everything from lemons and pine trees to strawberries and pomegranates, mostly tended by seasonally hired Lebanese labourers and Syrian refugees.
The CDR plan includes a fund to compensate owners of the 869 plots of land that will be expropriated, but it remains unclear if the farmers will also be compensated for losing their jobs.
Fifty-year-old Abu Salem has farmed beans in the village of Marj Bisri for 25 years.
"I'm a farmer, not a civil servant. I don't have anywhere else to go," he said, sitting on a tractor.
"I taught my children how to farm. If we leave here, where will we go?"
Locals also fear for archeological sites that will disappear under the water.
They include the Mar Musa church in Marj Bisri, a tiny stone edifice locals say is hundreds of years old and has become a shrine for residents of all faiths.
Authorities proposed to dismantle the church and rebuild it elsewhere, but villagers rejected the offer.
Further downstream are five columns, four standing and one toppled, that are believed to be Roman and could be evidence of a larger archaeological site.
That area will one day be at the bottom of the reservoir.
The CDR's Mussali said there are plans for the Antiquities Department to excavate the site and decide if it is worth saving.
But residents say the dam project should be scrapped entirely.
"We shouldn't be thinking about building anything in the area, whether a dam or anything else," said Noujaim. "It's dangerous. This project mustn't be done."
Theres always bound to be protests against project like these, especially from local residents. This happens all over the world. But at the end of the day one have to look at what benefits the country as a whole. If this project is given the clear from international experts, at least we can forget about theories like conspiracy and bribery. The people who have their land and livelyhood there should of course be compensated. In the case of farmers also for future income.
I agree with all you said - really.
But there is 1 aspect - the probability that the dam on a seismic fault line might cause/increase earthquakes - that Eli Mussali, the CDR engineer overseeing the project downplayed- but in fact such phenomena has been recently observed and is currently being investigated by geologists and seismologists worldwide.
The 3 georges dam is now suspected to be cause of the devastating 2008 Sichwan earthquake in china
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB123391567210056475
The phenomena - Dams & Reservoirs triggering earthquakes in fault lines - is being seriously studied.
So that is a very legitimate concern that CDR should not brush aside and mock. Even more so when the people in the earthquake zones are living in houses that can't withstand a 5.5 scale earthquake.
http://www.src.com.au/earthquakes/seismology-101/dams-earthquakes/
Here is a study on relation between Dams reservoirs and earthquakes.
something isn't right. people shouldn't be expropriated and if they are they should get an equally valuable land in size in the vicinity. If the state can't afford it then it simply means it can't afford the dam.
Can this dam generate electricity? If so, it should be done at the same time even if it generate minimal capacity to feed the surrounding villages.
If your concern is electricity, then wind farms are much more efficient and reliable and as a bonus, they even hurt the generator mafias.
But this damn is about water for Beirut some 35 km away... how much of it will actually reach us? probably none... as it'll be siphoned by the Dahye people.
Moreover, one reason alone justifies the end of the project, the damn dam will be destroying the Eshmoun Temple. We know that you Houthians don't care about Canaanite heritage, but we do.
Awireless.
I agree - if a dam is to be built - might as well make it a hydropower electric generating dam. Even if it can only produce 5 MW, and not 100MW. 5MW is better than nothing. And Hydropower is still the cheapest clean energy there is.
I was disappointed when I learned that Chabrouh dam was not a hydropower electric generating dam dam, but only a reservoir. Don't they need to draw water from the reservoir? Well they might just as well attached an electric generating turbine to it that would turn and generate electricity every time they open a valve to draw water from the reservoir...Dahhhh.
dont't forget to sign the petition against the Bisri Dam
https://www.causes.com/actions/1788247-sign-the-petition-to-as-lebanese-citizens-we-are-petitioning-the-world-bank-to-stop-funding-the-bisri-dam-project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTYXLuZXiZw
1) Concern for a potential earthquake should be shifted to being concerned about the homes all over Lebanon to be able to withstand such an event since earthquakes will happen regardless of the presence of the dam or no
2) Regarding lands, people should be compensated with an equally or more valuable land with regards to how the current land is being used taking into account terraces, arability...
3) Regarding archaeology a magnetic study coupled with a couple of excavations in key points of interest (costing no more than 20,000$) is more than enough to determine the importance of the site
4) The church can be moved...
In the end, I doubt that the people would be complaining once they have a lake which has plenty of potential for resorts and restaurants
Sorry.
Couple of changes.
1) The point of whether Dams/Reservoirs exacerbate/increase earthquakes should be taken seriously. Earthquakes do happen - But Dams seem cause more earthquake all by themselves- so the question if Lebanon ought to increase earthquakes or not by building this dam- yes or no. If yes, then the focus should go to securing the homes in Lebanon from earthquakes.
3) worst case scenario- the submerged archeological site along with submurged villages could be the next "Exploration Diving" tourist theme for the lake.
The main concern when it comes to the earthquake is if the dam would rupture in the event of an earthquake which would be easily solved by properly constructing the dam.
With regard to increasing the frequency of earthquakes then that won't be much of an issue since only this fault (which is a minor fault and could cause max 6.0) would be effected by the dam (Lebanon has thousands of faults everywhere). The real danger is from the main faults which could cause earthquakes up to 8.0 which is the Yamouneh fault and the mount Lebanon thrust fault but no one seems to care enough to take action to be prepared when that happens.
In any case wherever you go to build a dam it will be on a fault...... rivers follow fault lines since they provide the easiest route to the low lands...
I'm more concerned about the fact that it will be built on LOAN from the World Bank...........
That's your opinion- but that's not what geologist and seismologists are saying. Now there is a new concern - Dams and Reservoirs creating earthquakes of their own. And how well the houses of the people living in the danger zones of these man made Dam/Reservoirs causing earthquakes - can withstand the earthquakes that these dams and reservoirs generate.