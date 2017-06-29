Tueini: Wage Scale Will be Settled at Next Parliament Meeting

State Minister for Combating Corruption assured on Thursday that the thorny wage scale file has been discussed in depth and will be settled during the upcoming legislative meeting, stressing that “revenues to fund the scale have been secured.”

“The salary scale file will be decided at parliament because it has been discussed at length. Revenues to fund it are available and will be secured through taxation on maritime property, a 1% increase in the Value Added Tax in addition to other revenues suggested earlier by the government,” Tueini told VDL (93.3) in an interview.

The Minister added that the private sector shall follow in and introduce an adjustment to wages, he said: “The private sector will go for the wage scale in the next stage,” enumerating some of the pros that “can be reflected by the approval of the scale, most notably pumping new money in the market and stimulating the economy.”

The parliament is set to convene mid July.