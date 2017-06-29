Israel Says UNIFIL Presence in Lebanon 'Unnecessary'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Israel accused the peacekeeping United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) of becoming an “excuse for Hizbullah and the Lebanese government to violate UN resolution 1701,” media reports said on Thursday.
An Israeli military source was quoted by al-Monitor as saying that “UNIFIL was supposed to be the enforcement apparatus for Security Council Resolution 1701, but in fact it has become a fig leaf,” for the resolution that was issued by the International Community in 2006.
The source accused the UNIFIL of “whitewashing Hizbullah's activity on the Blue Line, and serving as an excuse for Hizbullah and the Lebanese government to violate resolution 1701.”
The confrontation began last week when the United Nations rejected Israeli claims that Hizbullah was establishing observation posts along the border under the cover of an environmental NGO.
The Israeli military published pictures of a building near the Israeli-Lebanese border supposedly controlled by an organization called Green Without Borders.
The UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL reported that Green Without Borders members have planted trees in the area, but it "has not observed any unauthorized armed persons at the locations or found any basis to report a violation of resolution 1701," said UN spokeswoman Eri Kaneko.
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, had sent a letter of protest to the Security Council with images of the alleged observation posts and maps locating them.
Dannon described the activities as a "dangerous provocation" and said Hizbullah was carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Blue Line border demarcation while posing as a civilian organization.
Israel fought a month-long war against Hizbullah in 2006, killing more than 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and more than 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Resolution 1701 was adopted to end the war, calling for full respect of the Blue Line.
I love it when each one can make claims without contradicting each other while swearing they tell the truth.
Nassrallah declared that Hezbollah fighters and their arms are well present on the border.
Isrsel claim that these "Green Organization" posts are Hezbollah military observations posts.
UNIFIL swears to have them checked out and saw no unauthorized armed person on those sites.
So how can UNIFIL say that when even Nassrallah swears Hezbollah is there at the border arms and all.
I suspect it went like this.
Following the Israeli complaint against these green organization posts - UNIFIL contacted the green organization to set up a date for a UNIFIL inspection visit. On the agreed upon date UNIFIL inspection team visited 1 green organization post and saw no armed personnel there and saw plants and trees in pots there. Based on that - the UNNIFIL filed it's report that the green organization posts are not armed Hezbollah posts but are tree planting organization.