Mashnouq: Security Agencies Fulfilling Duties, Nasrallah's Rhetoric Doesn't Represent Lebanon

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq said on Thursday that blaming the Internal Security Forces and Interior Ministry for the spread of personal crimes is an “exaggeration” as he assured that legal and security measures will be taken against all those who use arms irresponsibly.

“It is an exaggeration to blame the ISF and interior ministry. We are carrying out our duties as state apparatuses, but the judiciary is the authority entitled to decide whether to arrest (gunfire shooters) or not,” said Mashnouq after meeting President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace.

Mashnouq added that orders were given to arrest gunfire shooters even for celebratory reasons that coincide with the official exam results today. He urged people to report any shooting incident they encounter, stressing that there will be no political cover to protect anyone.

"President Aoun has been giving all his attention to the Baalbek and Bekaa region, and I have been following up on developments in this area for some time now," the Minister added.

“We have worked on diminishing the number of weapons permits. Strict measures and close follow-up are needed more to control imprudent use of arms mainly in the Bekaa valley,” he said.

Touching on the electoral law and the preparations for the election, the Minister explained that there were many details that would not be concluded before a month from now.

"There is no discussion about the timing of elections because the matter has been settled and elections will be held on time. There will certainly be a magnetic vote card, and we're making sure in our discussions with the experts to be precise in the implementation process," he said.

Referring to Nasrallah's latest statement Mashnouq said: “Nasrallah does not represent the Lebanese state, government, and people because he is definitely off the Lebanese path.”