Mashnouq: Security Agencies Fulfilling Duties, Nasrallah's Rhetoric Doesn't Represent Lebanon

Mashnouq: Security Agencies Fulfilling Duties, Nasrallah's Rhetoric Doesn't Represent Lebanonإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq said on Thursday that blaming the Internal Security Forces and Interior Ministry for the spread of personal crimes is an “exaggeration” as he assured that legal and security measures will be taken against all those who use arms irresponsibly.
“It is an exaggeration to blame the ISF and interior ministry. We are carrying out our duties as state apparatuses, but the judiciary is the authority entitled to decide whether to arrest (gunfire shooters) or not,” said Mashnouq after meeting President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace.
Mashnouq added that orders were given to arrest gunfire shooters even for celebratory reasons that coincide with the official exam results today. He urged people to report any shooting incident they encounter, stressing that there will be no political cover to protect anyone.
"President Aoun has been giving all his attention to the Baalbek and Bekaa region, and I have been following up on developments in this area for some time now," the Minister added.
“We have worked on diminishing the number of weapons permits. Strict measures and close follow-up are needed more to control imprudent use of arms mainly in the Bekaa valley,” he said.
Touching on the electoral law and the preparations for the election, the Minister explained that there were many details that would not be concluded before a month from now.
"There is no discussion about the timing of elections because the matter has been settled and elections will be held on time. There will certainly be a magnetic vote card, and we're making sure in our discussions with the experts to be precise in the implementation process," he said.
Referring to Nasrallah's latest statement Mashnouq said: “Nasrallah does not represent the Lebanese state, government, and people because he is definitely off the Lebanese path.”
and that's exactly why Nouh Zoaiter the most wanted drug lord feels safer these days and does Live Streaming on Facebook
بالفيديو: نوح زعيتر Live On Facebook
he doesn't represent you??? but he's your partner in the government. Nobody partners up without endorsing their ideologies... because if you don't then you better resign ASAP in protest.
Not a single week goes by without me feeling the need to express my respect and admiration for Mustaqbal affiliated party-goer, Mykonos bound and fun loving Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq.
Some of the reasons for my admiration:
1) He devised more than 15 Security Plans for Dahieh, the Bekaa, Baalbeck and Hermel. All of them have been successful and yielded the desired results.
2) He needs about one year to prepare us both emotionally and logistically to be able to vote in the next elections
3) For saying that It is an exaggeration to blame the ISF and interior ministry for Lebanon's Security mishaps.
تمديد صلاحية تراخيص حمل الاسلحة الصادرة عن العام 2017
اصدر وزير الدفاع الوطني يعقوب الصراف قرارا رقم 1004/ود بتمديد صلاحية تراخيص حمل الاسلحة الصادرة عن العام 2017، جاء فيه:
المادة الاولى: تمدد صلاحية تراخيص الاسلحة التالية والصادرة عن العام 2017 حتى تاريخ 30/9/2017:
– تراخيص حمل السلاح صفة خاصة الممنوحة لمرافقي الوزراء والنواب الحاليين والسابقين ولرؤساء الاحزاب ورؤساء الطوائف الدينية والسفارات.
– تراخيص حمل السلاح صفة خاصة.
– تراخيص حمل السلاح صفة خاصة وديبلوماسية.
– تراخيص حمل السلاح صفة ديبلوماسية.
مقتل ثمانيني بإطلاق النار العشوائي في بعلبك احتفاء بصدور نتائج البريفيه
قتل المواطن حسين جمال الدين (85 سنة) متأثرا بجروح أصيب بها في رئته أمام منزله في محلة التل الأبيض عند مدخل بعلبك الشمالي، نتيجة إطلاق النار العشوائي احتفاء بصدور نتائج الشهادة المتوسطة “البريفيه”. وكان نقل، وهو في حال حرجة إلى مستشفى دار الحكمة، ولكنه ما لبث أن فارق الحياة.
