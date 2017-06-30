Police Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Bank Audi Robbery

The Internal Security Forces on Friday have arrested in Mount Lebanon's town of Sofar the suspects believed to be involved in robbing Bank Audi earlier this week, the National News Agency reported.

The three suspects were identified by their initials and hail from the Fayyad family.

The armed gang robbed Bank Audi in the area of Mount Lebanon town of Bhamdoun on Wednesday and managed to flee.

Two masked thieves executed the robbery by storming into the bank and steeling an unknown amount of money. The third assailant stayed in the vehicle and monitored the situation outside the branch.

They managed to flee in a black navy blue Hyudnai i10, reports have said.