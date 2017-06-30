Aoun: Syrian Refugee Encampments Have Turned into Military Camps
President Michel Aoun on Friday lamented the fact that encampments for Syrian refugees in Lebanon are turning into military camps and a safe haven for militants planning terror attacks against the country's troops and citizens.
“Displaced Syrian encampments have turned into military camps rather than places for displaced people,” said the President.
Aoun's comments came ahead of suicide attacks on Friday at dawn in Lebanon that killed a child and wounded seven troops.
Five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during raids on two refugee camps near the Syrian border, the army had said.
Four of the suicide bombers struck in the al-Nour camp near the border town of Arsal
A young girl, whose parents are both refugees, was killed and three soldiers wounded, the army said.
A medical source in the provincial capital Baalbek said the girl was two and a half years old.
Troops recovered four explosive devices.
During a raid on another camp near Arsal -al-Qarieh-one militant blew himself up and a second threw a grenade at troops, wounding four of them.
There have been multiple clashes along the border between the Lebanese army and jihadists of the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.
In August 2014, the army clashed with jihadists of IS and al-Qaida's then Syria affiliate Al-Nusra Front in the Arsal region, with militants kidnapping 30 Lebanese soldiers and policemen as they withdrew back along the border.
After long and arduous negotiations, 16 of the kidnapped men were released in December 2015 in exchange for Islamist prisoners held in Lebanese jail.
The jihadists executed four of their hostages while a fifth died of wounds he suffered in the initial Arsal clashes, leaving nine members of Lebanon's security forces still in their hands.
Since 2014, both the Lebanese army and Hizbullah have carried out attacks on Syria-based jihadists in eastern Lebanon.
Hizbullah has intervened in the war in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad, sending tens of thousands of fighters.
Its strongholds in Lebanon have been hit by several deadly attacks claimed by IS.
Sorry about that mr. president. You should have thought about it when you allowed them unrestricted entry during your reign as supreme leader of the Miqati one sided government.
If there is one area where it will be hard to put the blame on Michel Aoun, then it is his views on armed syrian presence (or palestinian for that matter) on Lebanese soil. In this regard there has been no compromise whatsoever from the 1960s till today.
“In 1988, Aoun said that he was a soldier in the army of [late Syrian President] Hafez al-Assad". He also said Hezbollah was a terrorist organization. So, yes he never compromised on his positions.
Hezbollah is a different matter. No matter if we like it or not (I dont) they are lebanese. So in that case we have two options: Civil war og trying to change it from within. Read the MOU between FPM and Hezbollah then maybe you will realize the intentions.
Now, regarding Syria: Know your history: Aoun continously worked to get the syrian soldiers out of Lebanon. In fact, he worked against giving them the excuse to enter in the first place when the palestinian problem arose. So, to get rid of the syrian military presence you try with the carrot and the stick. In 1988 he tried the carrot. When Hafez al-Assad did not buy it (he knew that Aoun had only lebanese interests at mind), it was time for the stick in the war of liberation in 1989/1990.
lol @ "Hezbollah is a different matter. No matter if we like it or not (I dont) they are lebanese."
@un520
The only reason aoun declared the "war of liberation" against the Syrians was because he was finally convinced they did not want him President. In doing so, he also destroyed the country.
You may have a different interpretation of events but that's not what real history says.
lebanese or not, you don't one day refer to them as terrorists and go to the U.S senate and testify and the second day you are their ally simply because they will make you president.
Spare your distorted fpm logic.
I think DESERTER "General" stripped of his ranks Michel Aoun isn't qualified to talk about the Lebanese Army in good or in bad.
The French people welcomed you openly for 16 years, did you live in camps? did you? no you didn't you lived in a Palace.
They and the rest of the west welcomed any lebanese during times of war, probably including you, and no one had to live in camp. I dont see the point of this related to the article.
No relation this either, but perhaps SOS would want to eleborate on his wast experience in the Lebanese Army?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVlssrbxmmc
janoubi said: "The only reason aoun declared the "war of liberation" against the Syrians was because he was finally convinced they did not want him President. In doing so, he also destroyed the country.
You may have a different interpretation of events but that's not what real history says."
Wow! So Michel Aoun destroyed Lebanon. Not PLO, not Amal, not Syria...etc...but Michel Aoun. Quite an achievement! Actually I dont know where you get your "real history" from. By standing up against Syria he rallied lebanese from all sects. Remember the "human shield" demos at Baabda in 1989/1990, or were you born at all at that time? In the years that followed more and more people and even politicians got hitched to his bandwagon.
Taking responsibility for your actions is the sign of a good manager blaming it on others is Lebanese management. Clown is simply stating there is a problem and has no solution. One needs to ask him if its truly a problem? Is he not the clown who said over 3 years ago there is no war in Syria and it will be over in one week? This same person is this republics president and worse yet there are sheep out there who still think he walks on water. No its not Clowns fault its the fault of the same sheep that elected you to the chair you enjoy.