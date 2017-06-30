Hasbani Meets Franjieh, Affirms LF-Marada 'Coordination'

Lebanese Forces Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani held talks with Marada Movement chief MP Suleiman Franjieh in Bnachii on Friday stressing that relations between the two Christian parties are “open and will continue for the country's benefit.”

Although relations between the Lebanese Forces and Marada have been a little marred, but "these relations continue and will stay open for the country's benefit,” the Deputy Prime Minister Hasbani told reporters after the meeting.

“We are ready to cooperate with everybody to bring points of view closer wherever we can,” he added.

To a question whether the two parties plan to form alliances in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Hasbani said: “It is still early to speak about the elections, what matters now is the government’s work and let us focus on the security stability.”

“The Lebanese Forces believes in a powerful State of institutions that can only be built from within the institutions, regardless of contacts, alliances and political ties,” he added.

"Our meeting today has proved a common belief in the need to build the State and cooperate at all levels so as to achieve a strong basis for it. We are in constant contact with the Marada Movement for the good of the country and the citizens," he said.

The LF-Marada ties have been marred since the election of President Michel Aoun in 2015. The LF had supported Aoun's nomination for the election.

Franjieh himself was also a presidential candidate.