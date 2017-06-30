Parliament Speaker Meets UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon

Speaker Nabih Berri met on Friday with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag to discuss the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region.

The Special Coordinator reiterated that the Lebanese agreement on a new electoral law is an important step towards the reactivation of Lebanon’s institutions of state. She hoped Lebanon would continue to make political progress, deliver on reforms, and work towards boosting the economy as part of further stabilizing the country.

Kaag noted in particular the importance of achieving the meaningful participation of women candidates in the electoral process, as also foreseen in the Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015 with a view to increasing women representation in the decision-making bodies of national institutions. She expressed the hope that Lebanon’s political leaders will undertake all efforts to include women candidates on respective electoral lists.

Speaker Berri and the Special Coordinator also discussed matters relevant to resolution 1701 (2006).

With regards to the exclusive economic zone, the Special Coordinator reiterated that the United Nations Secretariat does not pronounce itself on the status of territories, on the delimitation of boundaries, or on issues related to entitlement to natural resources, unless it is mandated to do so by a competent United Nations organ or is otherwise requested by all the parties concerned. As also stated in relevant UN reports, the Special Coordinator reaffirmed that the United Nations Secretariat stands ready to work with all parties concerned to facilitate efforts towards a resolution of this issue, in the context of the exercise of the UN’s good offices.