Belarus Releases Dozens from Jail ahead of OSCE Meet

Belarus on Friday released 35 people arrested in March on allegations of planning mass unrest after a rare wave of protests against the authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko roiled the country.

Observers attributed the move to a coming Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting of international lawmakers in Minsk, as Lukashenko seeks to curb accusations of rights abuses from the West.

State media claimed the 35 detainees were members of a nationalist group called White Legion and were planning an armed uprising, though the EU slammed the crackdown and called for their immediate release.

On Friday, the head of Belarus's Investigative Committee, Ivan Noskevich, said "there are no grounds to keep the suspects under arrest."

The authorities have quietly been releasing individuals arrested in the inquiry into alleged plotting of mass unrest over the course of several days, in what observers say is a result of Western pressure ahead of the high-profile OSCE meeting in Minsk.

This spring the country saw its biggest anti-government demonstrations in years after people took to the streets against a law fining people who work less than six months a year.

The OSCE's Parliamentary Assembly is set to hold its annual session in the Belarusian capital July 5-9, with hundreds of legislators coming from Europe, North America and Asia.

"Some people wanted to organise a mass protest timed with the coming of European parliamentarians to demand freedom for these people," a political scientist, Ales Lagvinets said.

"It's clear that there was both fear of the authorities and pressure of the European Union," he said, adding that Minsk "wanted a pretty picture" for the start of the OSCE meeting.

Post-Soviet Belarus, a country wedged between Russia and the European Union, has been dominated by Lukashenko since 1994.

The EU imposed sanctions after a crackdown that followed his re-election in 2010, but most of them were lifted last year after Lukashenko released political prisoners and took other steps to appease the west.