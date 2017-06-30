Richard Celebrates Lebanese, American Shared Interests at U.S. Embassy’s Independence Day Ceremony

On the occasion of the 241st anniversary of American independence, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard hosted a ceremony Friday at the Faqra archaeological site in Kfardebian.

The event was attended by Lebanese officials, members of Parliament, and Embassy partners in a variety of fields including civil society, academia, development, the arts, business, and the media. Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil represented President Michel Aoun, MP Ali Bazzi represented Speaker Nabih Berri and Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury represented Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

“As we know, democracy is not some Hollywood movie where all the problems disappear when the curtains are down. Democracy is a narrative that needs to be written every day, authored by a multitude of citizens from every segment of society. It is hard, hard work, and it is never finished,” Ambassador Richard said in a speech at the ceremony.

“That work is challenging American society right now, with an ongoing, passionate debate about our priorities, especially about how we balance the security needs of today with our time-honored ideals of an open and diverse society,” she added.

“Every democracy, including Lebanon, deals with these very difficult issues. Some challenges come from outside, like the ongoing conflict Lebanon faces on its eastern border and the tragic refugee crisis that has placed an impossible burden on your nation, especially the municipalities and villages that have so generously hosted those less fortunate. And some are internal issues that the people and their leaders must resolve: the strength of your economy, your faith in your institutions, and the role of civil society. We all have much work to do,” Richard went on to say.

The ambassador noted that the Faqra archaeological site in Kfardebian -- which has been restored with help from the U.S. Embassy -- “speaks to our common roots.”

“Our language and our form of government were born in ancient Rome. Your ancestors explored Roman lands and developed trading and cultural relationships. We like to think the United States perfected globalization. But we know your ancestors invented it,” Richard added.

“As different and unique as both of our countries are, we share so many interests and values. We all want a safe, secure, sustainable future for our children, blessed with freedom and opportunity, while nurturing a profound respect for diversity and an unshakable sense of community,” the ambassador said.

She stressed that the United States believes in this relationship and is investing in “our shared future.”

Richard noted that nearly $4 billion have been invested in Lebanon in the last 10 years, in development, education and security.

“At the groundbreaking ceremony for our new Embassy in April, I spoke about the significance of that event in the context of nearly 200 years of relations between the United States and Lebanon. The new billion-dollar Embassy compound is a symbol of our long term commitment to this country. It is also evidence of the confidence we have in the Lebanese people and their future. We look forward to 200 more years of friendship and partnership between our two nations,” the ambassador went on to say.