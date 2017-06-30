UNIFIL Says Jreissati Visit to Its HQ Shows Lebanon 'Strong Commitment to 1701'

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati paid a visit to the UNIFIL Headquarters and the U.N. Mission’s area of operation (AO) in south Lebanon on Friday, a UNIFIL statement said.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Michael Beary accompanied the Minister and his 12-member delegation -- comprising senior Judges and Ministry officials -- from Beirut to UNIFIL’s Sector East Headquarters in Marjeyoun and then to the Mission Headquarters in Naqoura.

In his briefing to the Ministerial delegation, Beary said the situation in UNIFIL’s AO and along the Blue Line remains “calm and stable,” UNIFIL said.

He also expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of Lebanon for “the excellent cooperation accorded to UNIFIL in the fulfillment of its mandate in accordance with the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.”

"It is a very special honor for UNIFIL to have the Lebanese Minister of Justice here, in UNIFIL’s area of operations. This visit sends a very positive message to the Mission and reaffirms Lebanon’s strong commitment to U.N. Security Council resolution 1701,” Beary said.