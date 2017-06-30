Gen. Aoun Visits Arsal, Qaa, Says Army 'on the Offensive' against Terror

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun on Friday inspected the Bekaa border towns of Arsal and al-Qaa, hours after the army carried out a major operation in Arsal's outskirts that resulted in the arrest of dozens of terror suspects.

In Arsal, Aoun visited army units deployed in the area and met with the officers and soldiers who carried out the dawn raids, inquiring about their situations and various needs, state-run National News Agency reported.

“The army commander lauded their sacrifices and wished a speedy recovery for their wounded comrades while hailing their courage in the confrontation against terrorists and their high professionalism and precision in the execution of the mission,” NNA said.

"What happened today reaffirms once again the army's decisive decision to eradicate terrorist organizations, their cells and members, wherever they are on Lebanese territory and regardless of the cost and sacrifices," Aoun was quoted as saying.

Seven soldiers were wounded and a Syrian girl was killed at dawn Friday when five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during raids on two refugee encampments in Arsal's outskirts near the Syrian border, the army said.

The raids were aimed at "arresting terrorists and seizing weapons," the Army Command said.

A military source told AFP that troops made a number of arrests. "The objective of the operation was to arrest a wanted man and it was this man who was the first to blow himself up," the source said.

“The upcoming period will witness an intensification of major operations to eradicate this vicious evil which does not care for human life in disregard for all religious, humanitarian and ethical values,” Gen. Aoun said from Arsal.

He also called on soldiers and officers to “show more vigilance, readiness and willingness to sacrifice themselves in defense of the country and to preserve its security and stability.”

Aoun also inspected the nearby mainly Christian town of al-Qaa on a visit marking one year since five residents were killed in an Islamic State attack involving eight suicide bombers.

The army commander visited the municipality building where he met with the members of the municipal council and a number of residents, who expressed “their appreciation of the army's sacrifices and efforts to protect the residents of the border villages and towns,” NNA said.

Aoun for his part reassured residents that the army will stand by them and “will not allow terror to threaten their security and safety.”

“The Lebanese army maintains full readiness to confront any threat to security, and it is on the offensive against the terrorists and will not wait for them” to attack, he added.

“The army stands by al-Qaa and its residents in the face of any threat to security and stability,” Aoun emphasized.

The civil war in Syria, which has raged since March 2011, has triggered an exodus of more than 1.1 million refugees into neighboring Lebanon and has repeatedly spilled over.

There have been multiple clashes along the border between the army and jihadists of the Islamic State and al-Nusra Front groups.

Since 2014, both the Lebanese army and Hizbullah have carried out attacks on Syria-based jihadists in the eastern border region.

Hizbullah has intervened in the war in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad, sending tens of thousands of fighters. Its strongholds in Lebanon have been hit by several deadly attacks claimed by jihadists.