Berri Urges 'Productive' Legislature Until Term's End, Fears Regional Divisions

Speaker Nabih Berri urged political parties and lawmakers to grasp the opportunity and make the most of the time lapse until the parliament's term expires, and voiced fears of “divisions in the region,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

In front of his visitors, Berri reiterated the “need to take advantage of the current parliament extension period and to consider it as a test opportunity, for the parliament and government likewise, to be more productive in order to regain the people's respect.”

Berri pointed out that he will invite lawmakers for a legislative session soon where the problematic wage scale file will top the agenda, he said “Personally I want to keep the vow I made on the necessity to approve the scale because it is the people's right.”

On some complications that could hamper the salary scale approval, the Speaker assured that the parliament will “study and approve it. Nothing will prevent us from that unless the President (Michel Aoun) or PM (Saad Hariri) decide to withdraw the project.”

On the situation in the region and the growing threat of the Islamic State, he said: “I fear attempts to engage the region in things more dangerous than the IS, I mean divisions. Divisions among the region and the Arab world is what I fear. I fear for the region, it is crucial that the country's borders remain protected. As for Lebanon, I thank god that despite its misfortunes, it is still in a better place than any other country.”

Berri stressed the “need to stage by-elections to fill three vacant parliament seats (a Maronite in Keserwan, an Orthodox and Alawiite in Tripoli) mainly that the parliament's term ends in 11 months. They will be elected under the majoritarian electoral law as stipulated in the new vote system.”

Touching on the magnetic vote card that will be issued by the state for the May 2018 parliamentary elections, Berri said assured that it is an “easy ad necessary” procedure.