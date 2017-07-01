Palestinian Forces Hand Over Most Wanted Fugitive in Ain Hilweh

A prominent suspect believed to be involved in bombing attack plots targeting Beirut and the southern city of Sidon is in the grip of the Lebanese army and General Security, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“An army patrol and the General Security agency received from the Palestinian Forces in the refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh the “most wanted fugitive known as Khaled Massaad aka al-Sayyed,” said NNA.

Massaad is accused of plotting to carry out bombing attacks during the holy month of Ramadan in Beirut and Sidon.

The handover took place at the army's Ain el-Hilweh checkpoint south of Sidon.

By long-standing convention, the army does not enter Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, where security is managed by joint committees of Palestinian factions.

That has created lawless areas in many camps, and Ain el-Hilweh has gained notoriety as a refuge for extremists and fugitives.

But the camp is also home to more than 54,000 registered Palestinian refugees who have been joined in recent years by thousands of Palestinians fleeing the fighting in Syria.

More than 450,000 Palestinians are registered in Lebanon with the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

Most live in squalid conditions in 12 official refugee camps and face a variety of legal restrictions, including on their employment.