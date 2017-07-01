Security Apparatuses on Alert to Counter Terror Threats: 'Situation Under Control'

Lebanon's security apparatuses on Saturday affirmed their preparedness to confront and deter terrorist acts, stressing that their fight against terrorism requires vigilance and precision.

“In general, the situation in Lebanon is to a great extent under control. We can't drop the possibilities of a terrorist violation at any moment, that is why we are always on alert and ready to fight back and deter terrorism,” military and security source told al-Joumhouria on Saturday.

“The battle with terrorism requires constant vigilance because our enemy is perfidious

and does not hesitate to penetrate the Lebanese body from any loophole that it may find weak. The task of the army and the apparatuses is to close all the gaps,” stressed the sources.

The statements made came one day after a suicide bombing left one child dead and seven troops wounded.

On Friday at dawn, a child was killed and seven Lebanese soldiers were wounded when five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during raids on two refugee encampments in Arsal's outskirts near the Syrian border.

The raids were aimed at "arresting terrorists and seizing weapons," the Army Command had said.