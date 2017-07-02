Four Killed in Venezuela Protest

Four protesters were killed in the Venezuelan city of Barquisimeto according to officials on Saturday, who said the number of people who have died in three months of anti-government demonstrations now has reached 89.

No official details were provided as to what led to the latest deaths late Friday, although at least one opposition member of Venezuela's legislature said the victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 49, died by gunfire.

The city Barquisimeto is located some 350 kilometers (215 miles) west of Caracas.

Saturday marks three months of opposition protests demanding the ouster of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro whose term in office does not end until January 2019.

Authorities said that in addition to the 89 dead, Venezuela over the past three months has seen about 1,000 people hurt in the worsening political and economic upheaval, and another 3,500 arrested.