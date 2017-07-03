Houri: Coordination with Intl. Bodies Needed to Return Syrian Refugees

MP Ammar Houri stressed on Monday that Lebanon's government must find means to send displaced Syrians living in Lebanon back to safe zones in their war torn country.

“The Lebanese government must make contacts with international bodies to send the displaced Syrians back” to their homeland, said Houri in an interview with VDL (93.3).

The MP and several Lebanese officials have intensified demands lately to return displaced Syrians back to Syria after Lebanon's military troops came under an attack last week while conducting raids in Syrian refugee camps in Arsal, town near the border with Syria.

Lebanese officials have said that the return of Syrian refugees living in Lebanon must be coordinated with the United Nations.

Others have called for coordination with the Syrian government, a suggestion that was widely condemned by several parties as an attempt to “refloat” ties with the regime.

The MP assured that the Lebanese's support for its army and security forces is growing each day mainly after the attack that left seven soldiers wounded.

“There is an agreement between Lebanon's political forces on the need to address this file,” he said, adding that the government is addressing the file “calmly” as it awaits for the end of the Syrian crisis.