Lebanon Sees Tourism Rebound as Turmoil Swallows Region
Beirut's landmark Hamra Street is bustling again and hotel occupancy rates are on the rise as Lebanon's tourism industry rebounds, thanks in no small part to the misfortunes of its Middle East neighbors, engulfed by wars, chaos and political upheaval.
It was just four years ago when Lebanon seemed to be losing its grip on its internal security. The specter of war spilling over from neighboring Syria hung low over the capital and Lebanese proprietors looked longingly to the stability in Turkey and the Gulf region.
But now, Lebanon's tourism sector is on the rise as the Gulf and Turkey, to the surprise of many, are looking shaky. While neighboring Syria and Iraq burn, the Lebanese industry is looking — cautiously but optimistically — at the promise of a new beginning.
"I know the region is going through very difficult times, but Lebanon has gotten lucky," said Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian.
Since last year's doldrums during the summer tourist season, Lebanon's notoriously slow-moving and divided politicians have gotten it together to appoint a head of state after a two-year presidential vacuum, form a government, and agree to a law governing elections that has made possible parliamentary elections that were delayed since 2013. A spate of suicide bombings has been contained and militants have been pushed back, to a large extent, across the border with Syria.
Authorities have also beaten back popular unrest over corruption and non-accountability and restarted trash collection services in the capital, though the pungent smell of waste still greets travelers at the airport, thanks to a new landfill the government opened in a hurry just beyond the seaside runway.
"Really, us Iraqis, we thank you, and we are always lucky to be among the Lebanese people," said veterinarian and Basra native Ali Abdul Kareem, 24, who was spotted smoking a water pipe with three companions at a restaurant off Hamra Street.
He said it was his first time visiting Lebanon, breaking a string of successive vacations in Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
"God willing, this won't be the only time we come to Beirut and Lebanon," he said.
Hotel occupancy in Lebanon, which went through 15 years of civil war that ended in 1990, is up by 25 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the president of the national hotel owners' syndicate, Pierre Ashkar, reaching 65 percent this summer.
And passenger arrivals at Beirut's airport outnumbered departures by about 24,000 during the recent Eid al-Fitr holiday, compared to about 19,000 last year, suggesting travelers are staying longer, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority. Beirut's airport is the only practical way to enter and leave the country for all except Syrians.
In downtown Beirut, Egyptians are asking for directions for the leafy plaza by Parliament, kept off limits to the Lebanese for more than a year. Politicians were afraid the street protests of 2015 would escalate into riots.
But industry veterans have been around long enough to know that profits are ephemeral, especially in an environment as uncertain as Lebanon's. There are reports daily of security operations in the country's lawless Bekaa Valley, and of personal disputes around the country that escalate into shootings. And the hardship that sparked the unrest of 2015 — nationwide shortages of water and electricity, a collapse in the trash collection services, a scarcity of good jobs — still fester today.
Perhaps this is why tourism, though on the ups, has not yet reached the heights of the pre-Syria war era, or of the golden decades of the 1950s and 60s.
"If we were to say, what do we aspire to, and what are we capable of in light of what's happening in Egypt, Turkey, and Arab countries, and in France and Europe because of the terrorism we should be doing much better," said Ashkar.
Improving tourism has limited potential. Becoming the Silicon Valley of the Middle East and regaining our role as the preferred regional headquarter for multinationals and the premiere regional financial hub is what would help Lebanon and Lebanese achieve their potential, pay our debt, and promote life in dignity and prosperity. This is not possible with Hizb militia sacrificing Lebanon and the Lebanese Shia community for the glory of Iranian’s Bazij and their regional ambitions and transforming Lebanon into a a North-Korean type pariah state shunned by the global business community. Hizb militia has made a mockery of our democracy and independence. It has cost Lebanon hundreds of billion in lost economic growth, robbed the Shia community of its freedom and modernity, and caused the growth of extremism in other communities instead of Lebanon serving as the intellectual stairway towards democracy and civility of the now defunct Arab Spring. Wake up!
I am afraid - Hezbollah is not the only hindrance to Lebanon becoming the Silicon valley of the Middle East attracting multinational regional headquarters - you have Lebanese people's notorious instinct of violating copyright, trademark, patents, intellectual property rights etc...and the rampant corruption and red tape Lebanese bureaucracy that makes Lebanese market toxic for Lebanese start ups and foreign multinational companies to operate business in Lebanon. Not to mention the below standard infrastructures in Lebanon (electricity Telecom etc..)that greatly limit such potential
These are excellent points. Tremendous challenges but unique opportunities considering the worldwide Lebanese expertize at all levels. I fault Lebanese for not demanding a 100-day agenda for any new governments to address these issues (including an independent commission to monitor evaluate progress):
1. Transparency of all agencies. Install robust check and balance system with watchdog NGO.
2. Automation (electronic/on-line) of all government services except the few that requires personal presence that can be addressed with preset appointments. Severely punish corruption.
3. Develop (saida-tripoli) dedicated transit line or elevated monorail and ring-roads around major cities (infrastructure can be built at greatly reduced cost using local labor and carrying fiber and others) & implement managed-lane concepts on new elevated roads with variable pricing.
4. Cellular G5 and ultra-speed internet fiber-optic throughout Lebanon (pay for itself with user-fees due to small country)
5. Provide 20% to 30% subsidy to all renewable investments (PV, wind, hydro). Create research centers at all major universities.
6. Construct 35 or more level 3 EV charger with PM stations (at supermarkets, malls, universities, etc) so electric vehicle becomes an attractive option to people, taxi, institutions (used electric cars (LEAF) can be bought for less than $10,000) (this can be partially funded from international funds)to reduce pollutants)
7. Rethink mobility by designing pedestrian priority zones, walkable/bikable environment, interceptor parkings with convenient connection to high quality transit, interconnected network of sidewalks and bike lanes.
8. Sign/enforce international agreements regarding copyrights and intellectual property so Lebanon can join the global business village and an office in Beirut and Akkar can serve as a seamless office extension to Microsoft/Intel or Google.
9. Create the right set of rules to encourage start-ups and connect them with the educational, technological, financing and support system.
10. Enshrine Lebanon democracy, civil liberty, human rights and freedom of thought in our constitution and require civic courses/volunteer courses for graduation from high-school.
… just to name a few
how long does it take a tourist to reach Broumana in the horrible traffic? What is there in DT now that Berri made it a military Barracks? Have you driven the road to Saida and have you seen the rubbish on the so called freeway? Batroun is nice yes but try to get to Batroun during the day from Beirut and see how long it takes you?
Will the tourists enjoy the high speed internet we have? The safe roads?
I think we live in a bubble and think Lebanon is still what it used to be. Regardless, I am happy for Lebanon if more so called tourists are visiting this year.
@Barrymore, I misused the word sarcasm, cynicism would have maybe been more appropriate. You're absolutely right, there's nothing in Lebanon people can't get elsewhere but in better, cleaner and safer and probably cheaper conditions. My expat cousins who used to say that Lebanon is the best country in the world and bla-bla-bla no longer say this ever since they moved to Dubai, they don't even want to come to Lebanon for visits, instead their friends and family visit them in dubai. My NY/AL/TX cousins visited Lebanon once or twice in their lifetime.... they have better things over there, they want warm sandy beaches, well they fly to the Bahamas which is better than the crappy jiyye beaches operated by crooks not to mention that our sea shores are heavily polluted
Let's not even mention skiing and trail tracks, and boating... so much better abroad.
Lebanon is the perfect country for tourism, all countries worldwide have their own problems, even America Trump has or France or England who face terror acts and threats.
