Raad Says Israel Fate 'at Stake' if It Wages War on Lebanon

Raad Says Israel Fate 'at Stake' if It Wages War on Lebanonإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The head of Hizbullah's Loyalty to Resistance bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, warned Israel on Monday that its very existence will be “at stake” should it wage a new war on Lebanon.
“Let the Israelis have the illusions they want, but what we have prepared for them allows us to say that the fate of their entity will be at stake should they dare to wage a hostile war against Lebanon,” Raad said at a memorial service in the southern town of Arabsalim.
“The Israeli enemy has lost the ability to wage an attack on us,” Raad boasted.
“This enemy has become incarcerated in the cage of the balance of deterrence that the resistance has created,” the lawmaker went on to say.
And noting that Israel's latest threats and military drills are aimed at “boosting the morale of its troops,” Raad said Hizbullah possesses “the effective weapon that beats all of the enemy's weapons, even if it receives support from all countries in the world.”
Referring to Hizbullah's military presence across Syria, Raad added: “Will this enemy – which was not able to defeat us when we were in south Lebanon – dare to wage a war on us now that we've become deployed across all these territories?”
Raad's remarks come amid threats and counter-threats between Israel and Hizbullah.
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has recently warned Israel against attacking Lebanon or Syria, saying "hundreds of thousands" of Arab and Muslim fighters would be ready to strike back.
Hizbullah fighters from Lebanon, and Shiite combatants from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan are battling alongside regime forces in Syria to defend the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
The powerful Lebanese, Iran-backed group and Israel have fought many battles including a devastating 34-day war in 2006 that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mainly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Border skirmishes have broken out occasionally since then, and Nasrallah has said that any future confrontation would be "very costly for Israel."
The head of Israel's air force has meanwhile said that his country would have "unimaginable" military power at hand in any future conflict with Hizbullah.
"What the air force was able to do quantitatively in the... Lebanon war over the course of 34 days we can do today in 48-60 hours," Major General Amir Eshel said.
"This is potential power unimaginable in its scope, much different to what we have seen in the past and far greater than people estimate," he added.
The head of Israel's air force has meanwhile said that his country would have "unimaginable" military power at hand in any future conflict with Hizbullah.
"What the air force was able to do quantitatively in the... Lebanon war over the course of 34 days we can do today in 48-60 hours," Major General Amir Eshel said.
"This is potential power unimaginable in its scope, much different to what we have seen in the past and far greater than people estimate," he added.
creative
'lebanon's strength is in its weakness' says kesseye justice. or is it justin the looti?
so now u the shi3i cunt is a DNA expert on who is who? Just because justin and justice caught you ya mowaten ibn ras ayri posting at 3 in the morning with different aliases and pointed it out does not make them the same person ya zmikkkk.
ayri be shrameetak sho smeek. wo bala marba!
“Let the Israelis have the illusions they want, but what we have prepared for them allows us to say that the fate of their entity will be at stake should they dare to wage a hostile war against Lebanon,” Raad said at a memorial service in the southern town of Arabsalim.
and he says that with a straight face attending a memorial service for some of his fallen terrorists where? not fighting Israel but killing arabs in Syria, iraq or yemen.
the terrorists who are destroying Syria and Iraq are serving the Israeli interest, eradicating them is reducing Israel's scope... i thought you were intelligent to think by your own.... filth
Hizb long standing strategy is to instigate a confrontation between Israel and the Lebanese army... the more death the more destruction the better Hizb aim is served... all using Aoun as a puppet to gradually swallow Lebanon, take over all Lebanese institutions, and sacrifice our freedom and democracy to the benefit of the Iranian's Bazij and their regional ambitions. Does anyone doubt that if Imam Saddr was alive he would have been the greatest supporter of the Iranian Green Revolution. Shame on fake Berri for not standing up to Imam Saddr legacy but being subservient to Hizb North-Korean-style dictators. Wake Up!
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in his latest statement that any future confrontation would be "very costly for Israel".
That's not all what Nassrallah said. Nassrallah said that should Israel attack Lebanon he vowed that hoards of tens of thousands of foreign Shiaa fighters from all over the world will come to Lebanon and join that fight.
And that Nassrallah vow - for Israel - is music to their ears - if they are seeking to destroy Lebanon.
Israel has launched many devastating wars against Lebanon in the past - and while Lebanon was greately devastated - but it was not destroyed. Lebanese State continued to exist, and Lebanese society kept being a unified society. But this time - if Israel attacks Lebanon and Nassrallah brings in thousands of foreign Shiaa fighters from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Aghanistan. Pakistan, Yemen, etc...as he said he would...then the outcome is a sectarian civil war in Lebanon that will totally destroy Lebanon.
Hezbollah Assad regime Iran and Russia always maintained the same narrative - that it was the arrival of thousands of armed sectsrian foreign fighters into Syria that brought the civil war, death and destruction of Syria. I would like to see them argue now that bringing thousands of armed sectsrian Shia fighters to Lebanon would not have the same outcome on Lebanon
With that in mind - Nassrallah with his vow to Israel that he will brings tens of thousands of foreign sectarian Shiaa fighters upon Lebanon should Isrsel attacks Lebanon - Nassrallah has just handed Israel the key to destroy Lebanon.
Now all Israel need to do to destroy Lebanon- is to trigger a war with Lebanon, wait for the arrival of the tens of thousands of foreign sectarian Shiaa fighters to Lebanon, and then step back and watch as Lebanon implodes in a devastating sectarian war that such incoming of foreign fighters will surely ignite.
Please send your brainwashed illiterate teenagers to the battlefield. That would result in less criminals in our streets.
Empty threats by scaredy cat Hezbollah.
If Hezbollah wasn't weak and scared Nassrallah wouldn't still be hiding in his underground sewer hole and declaring that he will seek the help of hundreds of thousands of foreign sectarian Shiaa fighters fighters to help him fight Israel.
The "balance of deterrence that the resistance has created" was also the pre 2006 mantra. After Hassan Nasarallah foolishly followed Iranian dictates and went ahead with the so called Operation "الوعد الصادق" he went on TV trying to convince us that the "balance of deterrence that the resistance has created" will dissuade Israel from waging a war similar to the one it had just waged in Gaza. Turns out there was no deterrence at all.
Raad entire bravado BS is a prime example of "The more toothless Hezbollah becomes the louder it barks".
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has recently warned Israel against attacking Lebanon or Syria, saying "hundreds of thousands" of Arab and Muslim fighters would be ready to strike back.
Nassrallah might as well have said to the Israelis:" I have rigged all of Lebanon with 100 kiloton of explosives and I am holding the trigger, if i see as much as an Israeli foot dangling over the blue line fence - I will blow up Lebanon (us - Hezbollah- included) in your face".
How long do you think it will take Israel to take Nassrallah at his word and dangle It's foot accross the blue line? Not much I would say.
That's because the cowardly militia hides behind the foolish people who support it and they know that if Israel attacks them it will be the end of them, their supporters, their women in headscarves and their ideology. I am sure if Israel wanted to it can erase Lebanon off the map anytime--
Scorpion
If Israel very existence ever became “at stake” in any military confrontation with Hezbollah as Raad BS bravado pledge - comes to be - then Israel will have 200 nuclear bombs (And the 200 # means of delivering them) at it's disposal to deal with whoever or whatever is putting Israel existence at stake.
So if by any chance a horde of 100,000 armed Shia fighters amassed at Israeli borders from Golan all the way to Nakoura threatening to invade Israel - half a dozen nuclear bomb will suffice to vaporize them off the face of the earth.
And If Iran decides to retaliate against Israel for it- then a salvo of a dozen nuclear warheads will take care of Iran as well.
Do they really think they can threaten to put Israel existence at stake- and not expect Israel to use It's "Existence saving deterrence weapon" - It's nuclear arsenal. How dumb they think Lebanese Are to think that Lebanese will fall for such BS bravado talk.
The only worthy thing in your army is your air force. Your soldiers are laughable and extremely weak. That's why your country's policy is to erase everything in sight before sending in ground troops. Can't fight even if their lives depend on it
And as everyone knows, you can't win wars through air power. Case in point: Gaza 2014. Your country leveled an entire neighborhood before sending in the ground troops and you still managed to lose what, 60 soldiers? Pathetic.
I am afraid the Syrian war has showed that your Hezbollah fighters are laughable and extremely weak. That's why your Assad and Hezbollah and the rest of your 100,000 foreign Shiaa fighters were losing the war even with Assad air force and your salvation came with the Russian Air force coming to your rescue and erasing everything in sight before sending in ground troops. Your Hezbollah could not fight even when the Takfiris were knocking on their towns doors.
During the entire 2014 Gaza war - the Isrselis lost 60 soldiers and 4 civilians vs 800 Palestinian militants & 1,600 Palestinian civilians died.
Who are you pathetic for again???
and when Israel's fate is at stake, you will be vaporized by the fumes of the nuclear warhead they will drop on your filthy iranian head.
Reading through these comments gives me this weird feeling that this is more of a pro-Zionism forum rather than Arab. Really weird!
Reading through your Hezbollah forums and your BS bravado talks of threatening Israeli existence - is like listening to a dumbaxx fool threatening to attack a Tank with a wooden stick - it gives us this wierd feeling that this is more of a complete moron talking to even more complete moron believing audience - or a feeling that they are indeed a death cult group with a death wish and looking for someone to bestow it upon them.