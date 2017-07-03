2 Hurt in Ain el-Hilweh Shooting amid Tension over Suspect Handover

A man and his wife were injured Monday in a non-political dispute in Ain el-Hilweh as the Palestinian refugee camp witnessed a mobilization of fighters in connection with the recent handover of a terror suspect to Lebanese authorities, state-run National News Agency reported.

“A couple from the al-Afandi family were lightly hurt as a personal dispute escalated into gunfire in the camp's al-Zeeb neighborhood,” NNA said.

Separately, the camp was witnessing “major military mobilization in the al-Sifsaf area and al-Tahtani street in connection with the handover of Khaled al-Sayyed to Lebanese security agencies,” the agency added.

Al-Sayyed had been described as Ain el-Hilweh's "most wanted fugitive" after he was accused of being the mastermind of a botched plot to carry out attacks in the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

He was handed over to Lebanese security agencies on Saturday.