Many Hurt as Taxi Hits Pedestrians near Boston Airport
A vehicle plowed into pedestrians near Boston's international airport on Monday, causing several injuries on the eve of the Independence Day holiday in the United States, police said.
Police, paramedics and the fire department responded to the incident near the taxi pool at Logan International Airport where several pedestrians had injuries of varying severity, Massachusetts state police said.
The cause was not immediately clear but some local media reported that a taxi driver appeared to have lost control.