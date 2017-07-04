Report: Govt. Faces Thorny Issues at Wednesday's Cabinet Meeting

Lebanon's government is set to tackle a number of pressing issues during its Wednesday meeting mainly the crisis of Syrian refugees and finding ways for their return to safe zones in Syria, Lebanon's electricity plan and the wage scale.

“The cabinet is set to convene at Baabda Palace to look into a number of thorny files mainly the return of Syrian refugees and their encampments which have proved to be safe haven for terrorists after the army's operation in the outskirts of Arsal,” said al-Joumhouria daily.

“The file has taken the forefront after the military operation,” which left seven soldiers wounded and a young girl dead, said the daily.

Meanwhile contradicting views have emerged. Hizbullah calls for coordination between the Lebanese state and Syrian government for that end, while al-Mustaqbal Movement and some of its allies reject the idea calling for coordination with the United Nations in order not to “refloat relations between Lebanon and the with Syrian regime.”

Furthermore, Lebanon's electricity plan is another pressing issue, “ministerial sources following up on the file said it is still at the Central Inspection Bureau Tenders Department for study. It will be referred to the cabinet soon,” said the daily.

However, it added that the cabinet may not touch on the file on Wednesday due to the presence of concerned Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil outside Lebanon.

In parallel, threats of the head of the Association of Private School Teachers, Nehme Mahfouz to escalate measures if Lebanon's wage scale file was not approved have surfaced again.

“The file is likely to interact in the next few days in light of a legislative session that is set to decide its fate if is not withdrawn by the government for re-study,” it added