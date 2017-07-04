Ibrahim Warns of 'Security-Military Trap' for Palestinian Camps, Lebanon

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has warned that “a security-military trap is being set up for the Palestinian refugee camps” in Lebanon.

“It is aimed at dragging Lebanon and the Palestinian refugees and implicating them in a confrontation that they don't want... for reasons that are closely related to regional and international issues,” Ibrahim explained in comments published in the 46th issue of General Security Magazine.

Referring to the Islamic State terrorist cell that was arrested by General Security last month and that was plotting for attacks during the holy month of Ramadan, the major general noted that “the objectives of these attacks carried dangerous indications.”

“It was the first time that we manage to arrest a cell that had been plotting to strike several targets simultaneously. For example, it had plotted to hit in the cities of Tripoli and Nabatieh at the same time,” Ibrahim pointed out.

“Although this confirms what we had repeated several times, that terrorism does not differentiate between one group and another or one region and another, it however signals the beginning of a new phase that will be characterized with random operations aimed at destabilizing the entire country,” the major general cautioned.

“This requires higher and more delicate vigilance by security agencies in order to protect Lebanon,” Ibrahim added.