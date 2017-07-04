Ibrahim Warns of 'Security-Military Trap' for Palestinian Camps, Lebanon

Ibrahim Warns of 'Security-Military Trap' for Palestinian Camps, Lebanonإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has warned that “a security-military trap is being set up for the Palestinian refugee camps” in Lebanon.
“It is aimed at dragging Lebanon and the Palestinian refugees and implicating them in a confrontation that they don't want... for reasons that are closely related to regional and international issues,” Ibrahim explained in comments published in the 46th issue of General Security Magazine.
Referring to the Islamic State terrorist cell that was arrested by General Security last month and that was plotting for attacks during the holy month of Ramadan, the major general noted that “the objectives of these attacks carried dangerous indications.”
“It was the first time that we manage to arrest a cell that had been plotting to strike several targets simultaneously. For example, it had plotted to hit in the cities of Tripoli and Nabatieh at the same time,” Ibrahim pointed out.
“Although this confirms what we had repeated several times, that terrorism does not differentiate between one group and another or one region and another, it however signals the beginning of a new phase that will be characterized with random operations aimed at destabilizing the entire country,” the major general cautioned.
“This requires higher and more delicate vigilance by security agencies in order to protect Lebanon,” Ibrahim added.
Evil eyes so clear in the picture! Cannot believe the terrorist hezbollah bombarded this sectarian thug to head of security.
Ofcourse you would hate him, without the good security Lebanon would've become part of the Salafi emirate you want so bad.
your plans are foiled, your last hope is Trump and Israel.
well said bro well said
but individuals like illiterate, dawn the chicken, s.o.s the terrorist, barry the whore, just the ass, jnoubi the zionist and mar-cus will appear now saying that such confrontation would be usefull for Lebanon and the Palestinian cause.
Abbas Zibrahim is one of Bashar's highest emissaries in Lebanon.
He doesn't mention the thousands of Shia Terrorists who cross the border every day to serve Lebanon's archfoe which occupied us from 1978 to 2005.