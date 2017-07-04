Durant Said to Sign Two-Year Deal with Warriors

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $53 million in a move that comes two days after they came to terms with superstar Stephen Curry.

Durant, who is an unrestricted free agent, will have a player option on the second year, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported on Monday.

The 28-year-old Durant is expected to have an annual salary of between $25 million and $26 million.

The Warriors came to terms with point guard Curry on a five-year, $201 million contract on Saturday.

Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer to sign with the Warriors.

He played a key role this season in leading Golden State to its second National Basketball Association championship in three years over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In this year's NBA finals, Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists as the Warriors won the series in five games.