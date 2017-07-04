Detained Bahrain Activist at Risk of Torture, Says Amnesty

Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Bahraini authorities to release a detained human rights activist it said was at "high risk of torture."

Ebtisam al-Saegh had retweeted a post on Monday criticizing security forces' treatment of women and blaming the king.

Amnesty said she was arrested at her home Monday night and taken to a prison in Manama.

"We fear that she is at high risk of torture as long as she remains in custody," it said.

The rights group said al-Saegh had been "beaten and sexually assaulted by members of the Bahraini National Security Agency" during a previous arrest in May.

Bahraini authorities have failed to investigate those claims, it said.

The tiny Gulf kingdom has been rocked by persistent unrest since its Sunni minority rulers crushed Shiite-led protests in 2011 demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.

Authorities have detained and tried hundreds of Shiites and cracked down hard on opposition groups despite appeals by international rights groups.