Israeli President Eases Parole Conditions for Ex-PM Olmert

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has eased parole restrictions on ex-prime minister Ehud Olmert, released from prison on Sunday after serving two-thirds of a 27-month sentence for corruption.

Olmert may now travel freely abroad and no longer has to report to his local police station, a presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

But he remains barred from standing for political office for seven years.

Olmert, the country's first former prime minister to serve jail time, was released on parole on Sunday.

The 71-year-old, who served as premier between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of graft and entered prison in February 2016.

The conditions of his parole were not made public, but Israeli media reported that they include reporting to police twice a month and a ban on leaving the country.

He must also volunteer at charities that help the poor, Haaretz newspaper reported.