Kanaan: Wage Scale Approval is a National Duty, Refugees Return a Must for Lebanon's Stability

Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan stressed that the long-awaited wage scale was a right for the civil servants, and emphasized that the return of displaced Syrians home is a must for Lebanon's stability, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The MP called for political action to protect the salary scale from “outbids,” stressing “this is a national cause,” and that it must not be used as a “means to gain popularity.”

"Granting the public sector its right is a duty," stressed Kanaan.

Turning to the file of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, he said: “Our goal is that they return back to their country, and we must take any route to secure this return,” pointing out that Lebanon's annual losses as the result amounts to $7 million.

He said that solving the displacement crisis would protect Lebanon's stability and economy, “demanding a solution must not be considered sectarian but a national demand requiring everyone's cooperation to achieve.”

On the state budget, he indicated that the endorsement of the budget would pave the way for the sought reforms, as well as for further fight of corruption.

"Lebanon is the sole country where stability prevails, amid a war-torn neighborhood. This is why we must preserve our country by building the state of reforms and partnership," he concluded.