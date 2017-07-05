Kanaan: Wage Scale Approval is a National Duty, Refugees Return a Must for Lebanon's Stability

Kanaan: Wage Scale Approval is a National Duty, Refugees Return a Must for Lebanon's Stabilityإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan stressed that the long-awaited wage scale was a right for the civil servants, and emphasized that the return of displaced Syrians home is a must for Lebanon's stability, the National News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The MP called for political action to protect the salary scale from “outbids,” stressing “this is a national cause,” and that it must not be used as a “means to gain popularity.”
"Granting the public sector its right is a duty," stressed Kanaan.
Turning to the file of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, he said: “Our goal is that they return back to their country, and we must take any route to secure this return,” pointing out that Lebanon's annual losses as the result amounts to $7 million.
He said that solving the displacement crisis would protect Lebanon's stability and economy, “demanding a solution must not be considered sectarian but a national demand requiring everyone's cooperation to achieve.”
On the state budget, he indicated that the endorsement of the budget would pave the way for the sought reforms, as well as for further fight of corruption.
"Lebanon is the sole country where stability prevails, amid a war-torn neighborhood. This is why we must preserve our country by building the state of reforms and partnership," he concluded.
cheap populistic stance.
The wage scale is one of the worst things that can happen to the country in a time of economic contraction.
All these guys care about is to get elected.
All these FSI, general security, state security etc... officers have each 2 maids and 3 drivers and bodyguards courtesy of the lebanese taxpayers. Plus their unmarried daughter keeps on being supported for life by tax payers money if they serve for 18 years.
As for the teachers, they are teaching syrian students in double shift. Very few lebanese students in public schools left. Should diminish them drastically before talking about raises
As for virtual employees, non existant employees, lebanon railroad employees etc..., they should be written off and stop cashing from the government.
This wage scale will bankrupt the country.
THis whole thing is a Nabih Berri plan to get yet more votes and spend a 3rd decade as king of Lebanon.
the Whaabis and Jews are preparing the war in Lebanon...and need the "refugges" whaabis...
the "friends" of Lebanon in Arab League want´s to receveid 90% of the refugges whaabis...the arab league and Hariri are the trully example of humanity...mecca humanity...
You all this "stability"? What could be worse? The only group that is threatening civil war is the Christian minority. Or, I should say, the couple of warlords who claim to speak for the Christian minority.